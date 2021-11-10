Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors continue their historic homestand and host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. The Warriors have the best record in the NBA (9-1) and are dominating teams at will. The Timberwolves, on the other hand, enjoyed a great start to their season but have fallen off sharply since then.

As amazing as the Golden State Warriors' offense is, they are also 1st in the league in defensive rating. They are blowing away their opponents with their spacing and volume shooting while Stephen Curry puts on a show. The baby-faced assassin is an early MVP favorite and is currently the second-highest scorer in the league. He is coming off a 50-point, 10-assist explosion in his last game, which is also the highest-scoring individual night of the season so far.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves have lost five straight games with their latest defeat coming at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies in an overtime thriller.

Sophomore Anthony Edwards is establishing himself as the legitimate second option on the T-Wolves. He is tied with Karl-Anthony Towns for the most points on the team and is, in fact, getting five more shot attempts per game than anyone else on the roster.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

The Minnesota Timberwolves boast a clean injury report against the Golden State Warriors. The only player listed on the sheet is McKinley Wright IV who has been sent to the NBA G-League to fulfill his two-way contract obligations. He is playing for the Timberwolves' G-League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves.

Player Name: Status: Reason: McKinley Wright IV Out G-League - Two-Way

35 pts, 5 reb, 5 ast and the game-winning four-point play for the McKinley Wright IV…remember the name35 pts, 5 reb, 5 ast and the game-winning four-point play for the @iawolves McKinley Wright IV…remember the name35 pts, 5 reb, 5 ast and the game-winning four-point play for the @iawolves https://t.co/1y3K8jRIwU

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Golden State Warriors' injury report remains unchanged. They have Klay Thompson rehabilitating from his right Achilles injury. He is projected to return around late December to early January and has reportedly started 3-on-3 drills in practice. Meanwhile, James Wiseman has been officially cleared for full practice with the team. His return is still undecided but he is expected to be back sooner rather than later.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Klay Thompson Out Right Achilles Injury - Recovery James Wiseman Out Right Knee Injury - Recovery

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA "The whispers around the league right now about Klay Thompson ... they say he looks good. ... There is a real confidence in there that, especially by the end of the season, that Klay is going to be BACK back."



—@windhorstESPN "The whispers around the league right now about Klay Thompson ... they say he looks good. ... There is a real confidence in there that, especially by the end of the season, that Klay is going to be BACK back." —@windhorstESPN https://t.co/931n0WqdIK

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been entirely healthy so far this NBA season, and that is enough to bring a smile to Minnesota fans. They have been injured far too often in recent years and now coach Chris Finch has the liberty to use the entire roster for rotations.

D'Angelo Russell has been shifted to the shooting guard position as Patrick Beverly is now the point guard. Anthony Edwards will play the small forward position while Jaden McDaniels starts as the power forward.

And finally, Karl-Anthony Towns is the bonafide center. Players like Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Naz Ried and Josh Okogie get the most playing time off the bench.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have no surprises in their injury report, and their starting lineup is intact. Stephen Curry is the bonafide point guard, and Jordan Poole will start as the shooting guard until Klay Thompson returns.

Andrew Wiggins will start at the small forward position, while Draymond Green retains his power forward spot in the frontcourt. Meanwhile, Kevon Looney will start as the center until James Wiseman returns. The second unit is run by Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damion Lee, Otto Porter Jr., and Nemanja Bjelica, among others.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s

Minnesota Timberwolves

G - Patrick Beverly | G - D'Angelo Russell | F - Anthony Edwards | F - Jaden McDaniels | C - Karl-Anthony Towns.

Golden State Warriors

G - Stephen Curry | G - Jordan Poole | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney.

