Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors Prediction and Betting Tips - May 10 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 3

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors is one of two NBA playoff games scheduled on Saturday. This is Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals, with the series tied at 1-1.

This Round 2 encounter is the first time that the Timberwolves and the Warriors face each other in the playoffs. As for the regular season, they have squared off 134 times with Minnesota getting 57 wins and Golden State securing 77 victories.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors NBA Playoffs Game 3 details and odds

Game 3 between the Timberwolves and the Warriors will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday inside Chase Center. The game will be broadcast live on ABC. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.

Moneyline: Timberwolves (-225) vs Warriors (+185)

Spread: Timberwolves (-5) vs Warriors (+5)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves -110 (o201.5) vs Warriors -110 (u201.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors preview

The Wolves vs Warriors series began with a bang when Golden State emphatically won Game 1 99-88 to seize homecourt advantage. That night, Buddy Hield poured in 24 points on 5-for-8 shooting from deep, continued his hot streak from the series clincher over the Houston Rockets.

Game 1, however, was a bittersweet victory for the Warriors as Steph Curry injured his hamstring in the second quarter. With Curry ruled out till at least Game 4, Golden State scrambled to find their identity as Minnesota prevailed 117-93 in Game 2. Julius Randle led the way with 24 points, seven rebounds, and 11 assists.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors betting props

Jimmy Butler's point total is set at 22.5, which is above his 2025 playoff average of 18.6 points per game. Butler had 17 points on 6-for-13 shooting from the field in Game 2.

Anthony Edwards' point total is set at 26.5, which is nearly identical with his playoff average of 26.2 points per outing. In the Wolves' Game 2 victory, Edwards had 20 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors prediction

The Timberwolves are projected to defeat the Warriors in Game 3. Despite the series shifting to Chase Center, Curry's absence continues to be a major concern for Golden State.

