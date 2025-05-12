Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors Prediction and Betting Tips - May 12 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 4

The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Golden State Warriors on Monday in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals. The Timberwolves outlasted the Warriors in Game 3, taking advantage of Draymond Green fouling out with more than four minutes left.
Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle took over late in the fourth quarter to give the Timberwolves a 102-97 win in Game 3. Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga carried the Warriors for the majority of the game, but the loss of Green was the nail in the coffin.
Fans can watch Game 4 of the Timberwolves-Warriors series on ESPN. It's also available via live stream options, including FuboTV and NBA League Pass, which are both paid subscriptions. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. EST.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips
Moneyline: Timberwolves (-225) vs. Warriors (+185)
Spread: Timberwolves -5.5 (-106) vs. Warriors +5.5 (-114)
Total (O/U): Timberwolves o199.5 (-115) vs. Warriors u199.5 (-110)
Note: The odds could change before tipoff.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors Preview
The Timberwolves failed to take advantage of Steph Curry's absence, letting the Warriors hang around for the majority of the game. Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga kept Golden State afloat on offense, while Draymond Green played great defensively for three and a half quarters.
Minnesota's offense came alive in the fourth quarter, while Steve Kerr's game plan to not take a lot of threes worked early on. However, it's an important part of their offense, and it's hard to knock down threes without Curry taking away a lot of attention.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups
Timberwolves
G - Mike Conley | G - Anthony Edwards | F - Jaden McDaniels | F - Julius Randle | C - Rudy Gobert
Warriors
G - Brandin Podziemski | G - Buddy Hield | F - Jimmy Butler | F - Draymond Green | C - Quinten Post
Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors Betting Tips
Anthony Edwards is favored to go OVER (-122) 26.5 points via FanDuel. He's coming off a 36-point performance, so bet on him to hit the mark on Monday. He'll need to have another big game to help the Timberwolves take command of the series.
Jimmy Butler has an over/under of 26.5 points via DraftKings. He's favored to go OVER (-120) following his 33-point night in Game 3. Take your money and put it on OVER, especially with Steph Curry remaining out for Golden State.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors Prediction
The Timberwolves are the slight favorites to win Game 4 despite being the road team. The Warriors are missing Steph Curry for the third consecutive game, which puts them at a disadvantage. The prediction is an upset win for Golden State, with the total going OVER 199.5 points.
