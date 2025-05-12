Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors Prediction and Betting Tips - May 12 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 4

The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Golden State Warriors on Monday in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals. The Timberwolves outlasted the Warriors in Game 3, taking advantage of Draymond Green fouling out with more than four minutes left.

Ad

Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle took over late in the fourth quarter to give the Timberwolves a 102-97 win in Game 3. Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga carried the Warriors for the majority of the game, but the loss of Green was the nail in the coffin.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Fans can watch Game 4 of the Timberwolves-Warriors series on ESPN. It's also available via live stream options, including FuboTV and NBA League Pass, which are both paid subscriptions. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. EST.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Timberwolves (-225) vs. Warriors (+185)

Spread: Timberwolves -5.5 (-106) vs. Warriors +5.5 (-114)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves o199.5 (-115) vs. Warriors u199.5 (-110)

Ad

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors Preview

The Timberwolves failed to take advantage of Steph Curry's absence, letting the Warriors hang around for the majority of the game. Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga kept Golden State afloat on offense, while Draymond Green played great defensively for three and a half quarters.

Minnesota's offense came alive in the fourth quarter, while Steve Kerr's game plan to not take a lot of threes worked early on. However, it's an important part of their offense, and it's hard to knock down threes without Curry taking away a lot of attention.

Ad

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups

Timberwolves

G - Mike Conley | G - Anthony Edwards | F - Jaden McDaniels | F - Julius Randle | C - Rudy Gobert

Warriors

G - Brandin Podziemski | G - Buddy Hield | F - Jimmy Butler | F - Draymond Green | C - Quinten Post

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Anthony Edwards is favored to go OVER (-122) 26.5 points via FanDuel. He's coming off a 36-point performance, so bet on him to hit the mark on Monday. He'll need to have another big game to help the Timberwolves take command of the series.

Ad

Jimmy Butler has an over/under of 26.5 points via DraftKings. He's favored to go OVER (-120) following his 33-point night in Game 3. Take your money and put it on OVER, especially with Steph Curry remaining out for Golden State.

Ad

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors Prediction

The Timberwolves are the slight favorites to win Game 4 despite being the road team. The Warriors are missing Steph Curry for the third consecutive game, which puts them at a disadvantage. The prediction is an upset win for Golden State, with the total going OVER 199.5 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.