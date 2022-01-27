Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - January 27th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves will head to the Chase Center for a matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, January 27. The two teams have already faced off twice this season and split both encounters with one win apiece. This match will be the deciding game in their regular-season series, making it an interesting one to watch.

The Minnesota Timberwolves come into the game after a hard-fought win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Anthony Edwards scored 40 points for Minnesota on 51.9% shooting from the field. He was on top of his game right from the tip-off and was a significant factor for the Timberwolves as they bagged a 109-107 win on the night.

Golden State Warriors @warriors



|| Game Rewind Seven different Warriors scored in double figures in last night's Dub @Verizon || Game Rewind Seven different Warriors scored in double figures in last night's Dub 💥@Verizon || Game Rewind https://t.co/yQAvneRd46

The Golden State Warriors cruised to a dominant win over the Dallas Mavericks. Jonathan Kuminga scored 22 points off the bench and powered the Dubs to a 130-92 victory. A total of seven players from the Warriors scored 10 points or more. They will be hoping to put on a similar performance against the Timberwolves and get another win at home on Thursday.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Thursday, January 27, 11:00 PM ET [Friday, January 28, 8:30 AM IST]

Venue: Chase Center, San Fransico, CA

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves have had a fantastic campaign so far. They have grown massively as a unit since last season and look like a legit playoff team this year. After 47 games, they are currently seventh in the West with a 24-23 record. The Timberwolves have won 7 of their last 10 games and are extremely confident heading into this matchup.

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves a look at the bench during DLo’s game winner 🥶🥶🥶 a look at the bench during DLo’s game winner 🥶🥶🥶 https://t.co/aRfwJqqbAr

Anthony Edwards, D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns have done a great job so far. But they can't let their guard down just yet, as the success of the team depends on their performance. Veteran Patrick Beverley has brought energy into the locker room and has also played well for the team. The Minnesota Timberwolves will be hoping to bring their best against the Golden State Warriors, as a setback will once again give the LA Lakers a chance to move ahead of them in the standings.

Key Player - Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards is having one of the most impressive sophomore seasons among all the players in the 2020 draft class. The youngster is averaging 22.7 PPG and 5.2 RPG. He recorded his second 40-point game of the season against the Trail Blazers and once again showed the NBA community his ability.

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves



(via the first player in NBA history to reach all of these numbers in a game 🤯(via @StatsBySTATS the first player in NBA history to reach all of these numbers in a game 🤯(via @StatsBySTATS) https://t.co/pWb4JJgfnN

Edwards scored 48 points against the Warriors in their first meeting this season. The Timberwolves fell short in that game, but his efforts earned him a lot of appreciation. The former number one pick will be hoping to put up something similar in this game and help the Minnesota Timberwolves get another win on Thursday.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - D'Angelo Russell, G - Anthony Edwards, F - Jaden McDaniels, F - Jarred Vanderbilt, C - Karl-Anthony Towns

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors looked menacing at the start of the season. But as the season progressed, the Dubs showed signs of slowing down. They are ranked second in the West with a 35-13 record. Steph Curry has not been playing like his usual self and this seems to have affected the team. Draymond Green's injury has also been a huge factor, as the three-time NBA champion was the team's main orchestrator.

Golden State Warriors @warriors Have yourself a night then, JK 🗣 Have yourself a night then, JK 🗣 https://t.co/7GGPiEPdim

Klay Thompson is slowly but steadily finding his way, and when he gets back to his best, the Golden State Warriors will be dangerous. The team registered a solid win against the Mavericks, giving them a much-needed boost. They have been good at home and will be looking to continue that in this game against the Timberwolves.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry is in a shooting slump which he would like to end soon. The 33-year-old has lacked efficiency, but that hasn't stopped him from being impactful on the court. He dictated the game against the Mavs with his high IQ plays and terrific passing. Steph Curry will have to put up a big night as the Memphis Grizzlies are not too far behind the Warriors in the standings and another defeat will put a lot of pressure on the Dubs.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Steph Curry, G - Klay Thompson, F - Andrew Wiggins, F - Otto Porter Jr., C - Kevon Looney

Timberwolves vs Warriors Match Prediction

The MInnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors have already played two great games against each other this season, so this one is also expected to be a thriller. But given how well the Timberwolves are currently playing, they could score an upset against the Warriors. For that to happen, Minnesota's young core has to be at their best and their defense will have to be on their toes throughout the night as the game could very well be over quickly if the Splash Brothers take control.

Where to watch the Timberwolves vs Warriors game?

Also Read Article Continues below

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. The game between the Timberwolves and the Warriors will be nationally telecast on TNT and locally on Bally Sports North and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra