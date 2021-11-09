Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - November 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves, who have lost their last five NBA games, will take on the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on Wednesday.

In the Warriors' last game, Stephen Curry blew up against the Atlanta Hawks with a 50-point performance and also had ten assists. Their second most prolific scorer so far has been Jordan Poole, who is expected to start off the bench once Klay Thompson returns.

The Timberwolves, meanwhile, have been decent in offense, but have struggled to hold on to leads due to a number of crucial turnovers. They have a young roster. but the form of the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell has been a cause for concern.

They have been abysmal with their shooting, especially in the fourth quarter, and will need to change that against the surging Golden State Warriors.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 10th, 10:00 PM ET (Thursday, November 11th, 8:30 AM IST).

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russel of the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have struggled with the form of their stars. Patrick Beverley started the last game, his third start of the season. He was brought in to bring in defensive resilience, which the Timberwolves have struggled for in recent games.

Additionally, a lack of scoring options on the bench has also hurt the Timberwolves. They started the campaign strongly with a 3-1 record, but are currently in a rut. The Warriors will fancy their chances of a tenth victory of the campaign against the slumping Timberwolves.

Key Player - Karl Anthony-Towns

Karl Anthony-Towns has been inconsistent with his shooting, but he will be expected to deliver a big performance against the Warriors.

He was decent against the Clippers, but only converted 12 of his 29 field-goal attempts. Towns has shown an increased defensive intensity recently, but has been left with too much to do. He is averaging 23.6 points, nine rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - Patrick Beverly | G - Anthony Edwards | F - Jaden McDaniels | F - Taurean Prince | C - Karl-Anthony Towns.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors

With Stephen Curry in imperious form, any team will be wary of the Golden State Warriors. They have been defensively solid, and have been boosted by the form of Jordan Poole. Klay Thompson is still some way away from a return, while Draymond Green has enjoyed a decent start to the season.

The Warriors shot at over 40% from the three-point zone as a team in their last game. They have no reason to worry about getting their tenth victory this season at the expense of the Timberwolves.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Chef Curry has been cooking, producing a season-best 50 points and ten assists along with seven rebounds against the Hawks in his last game.

The fact that he is currently producing 27.6 points per game along with 6.6 assists and 5.7 rebounds is impressive. That's because Curry is shooting at less than 56% overall, which is a decrease since last season. His numbers are sure to improve as the season wears on. Considering the same, the Warriors will fancy their chances of a deep playoff run.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Stephen Curry; G - Jordan Poole; F - Andrew Wiggins; F - Draymond Green; C - Kevon Looney.

Timberwolves vs Warriors Match Prediction

The Warriors are one of the best teams in the NBA and have Curry in top form. The Timberwolves, meanwhile, are 3-6 on the season, and the obvious second favorites in this matchup on Wednesday.

Where to watch Timberwolves vs Warriors?

The game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors will be televised by NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports North. Fans can also catch live action online via a subscription to an NBA League Pass.

