Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors starting lineups and depth charts for Game 3 (May 10) | 2025 NBA Playoffs, West semis

On Saturday, the Minnesota Timberwolves will travel to the Bay Area to face the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the Western Conference semi-finals. Both teams are at a win apiece and will be looking to take the lead at the Chase Center tonight. In their last game, the Timberwolves beat the Warriors by a score of 117-93.

With Stephen Curry reportedly out until Game 6, the Bay Area team will need to make their home-court advantage count. Similar to their first-round tie to the Rockets, the Warriors enter Game 3 with the scores tied at 1-1. In that series, they were able to win Games 3 and 4 at home, and will need to replicate something similar against the Timberwolves.

However, the Minnesota team is a tough unit to beat. In Game 2, they had a complete team performance with the starting five and the bench playing a significant role. Anthony Edwards and Nickeil Alexander-Walker both scored 20 points each however, it was Julius Randle who impressed the most. The former Knicks star has finally found his rhythm in the North Star state.

Randle recorded 24 points and 11 assists on the night. He also had a 10-17 figure from the field goal and drained a solitary shot from beyond the three-point arc. On the other hand, the Warriors struggled without Stephen Curry in the team, while Game 1 heroes like Buddy Hield and Jimmy Butler failed to leave a mark.

Furthermore, Draymond Green's disciplinary issues have been a huge problem for the Warriors, as he is two technical fouls away from being suspended for a game.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors Injury Report for May 10

Golden State Warriors injury report

The Golden State Warriors' injury report only has one player on the list. However, that name is Stephen Curry. The four-time NBA champion is dealing with a Hamstring strain and is expected to be out until Game 6, according to multiple reports.

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

Similar to the Warriors, the Minnesota Timberwolves have one player on the injury list. Rob Dillingham is suffering with an ankle sprain and is listed as questionable for the next game.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 10

Minnesota Timberwolves predicted starting lineup and depth chart

The Timberwolves’ projected starting lineup should see Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, and Rudy Gobert as the starting five.

PG SG SF PF C Mike Conley Anthony Edwards Jaden McDaniels Julius Randle Rudy Gobert Donte DiVincenzo Nickeil Alexander-Walker Jaylen Clark Naz Reid Luka Garza Bones Hyland Terrence Shannon Jr. Joe Ingles Leonard Miller

Golden State Warriors predicted starting lineup and depth chart

The Warriors starting five should see Brandin Podziemski, and Moses Moody as the guards. Buddy Hield and Jimmy Butler will start as the forwards, while Draymond Green will serve as the center.

PG SG SF PF C Brandin Podziemski Moses Moody Buddy Hield Jimmy Butler Draymond Green Pat Spencer Gary Payton II Gui Santos Jonathan Kuminga Quinten Post Taran Armstrong Kevon Looney Trayce Jackson-Davis

