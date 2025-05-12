Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors starting lineups and depth charts for Game 4 (May 12) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors is the second game of the NBA's playoff slate for Monday. It is a pivotal Game 4 showdown between a pair of teams looking to keep their postseason dreams alive.
After knocking off the Houston Rockets in round one, the Warriors looked like a team capable of being a dark horse contender in the West. However, things have taken a turn for the worse in the semifinal round. Early in Game 1, Steph Curry exited with a hamstring injury and has yet to return. As of now, the earliest the former MVP is expected to be back is Game 6.
Anthony Edwards and company have taken advantage of this, jumping out to a 2-1 lead. They have a chance to take a commanding lead Monday in Game 4, leaving Golden State with minimal hope.
Picking up a second straight win on the road will be tough, but the Timberwolves will attempt to do so in hopes of returning home with a chance to end things.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: Injury reports for Game 4
Golden State Warriors injury report
Heading into Game 4, the Golden State Warriors have a pair of names on their injury report. The most notable is Curry, who has already been ruled out for Monday's action. Gary Payton II (Thumb) is also listed but will be available.
Minnesota Timberwolves injury report
As for the Minnesota Timberwolves, playing shorthanded is not something they have to worry about in Game 4. They have no players listed on the injury report, meaning they'll be at full strength.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: Starting lineups and depth charts
Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart
Due to injuries, Steve Kerr has had to constantly tweak his starting lineup throughout the series. Heading into Game 4, he is expected to roll out the same first unit he did in Game 3. That being the lineup of Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Below is a snapshot of the Warriors' depth chart:
Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup and depth chart
Seeing that they'll be at full strength in Game 4, the Timberwolves are expected to stick with their typical starting lineup. They'll open the night with Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert.
Below is the full breakdown of Minnesota's depth chart:
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: How to watch
For those looking to tune in to Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors, Game 4 is set to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern Time. The matchup will air nationally on ESPN.
