Minnesota Timberwolves vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 13th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The new-look Indiana Pacers host the Minnesota Timberwolves at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday. The Pacers made significant changes at the NBA trade deadline and now feature a fresh young squad, while the Timberwolves made no noteworthy improvements.

The Pacers received a young star in Tyrese Haliburton along with sharpshooter Buddy Hield and big man Tristan Thompson, who will probably replace Domantas Sabonis in the rotation. Haliburton and Hield combined for 39 points and eight three-pointers on 50% shooting. The Pacers are planning a rebuild, potentially around Haliburton, which appears to be an excellent decision for the franchise.

The Timberwolves, on the other hand, are currently two games above .500 with a 29-27 record as the seventh seed in the West. They are coming off back-to-back losses and will try to avoid a third consecutive defeat, especially against a bottom-table Pacers team with seemingly no direction or chemistry.

The only bright spot has been Karl-Anthony Towns, who was recently named to his third career All-Star team this season.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

Taurean Prince of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates with Malik Beasley

The Timberwolves enter this game with a healthy roster. No player is under the league's health and safety protocol and the only person sidelined is McKinley Wright IV, who is suffering from an elbow injury.

However, Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable due to a knee injury. He played 37 minutes in their last game against the Bulls.

Player Name: Status: Reason: McKinley Wright IV Out Elbow Injury Anthony Edwards Questionable Knee Injury

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle

The Pacers have a bunch of players sidelined for this contest. TJ Warren and TJ McConnell remain out due to their respective long-term injuries. Ricky Rubio was acquired in return for Caris LeVert and he is out of the game because of a knee injury.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Ricky Rubio Out Knee Injury Malcolm Brogdon Questionable Achilles Injury Isaiah Jackson Out Ankle Injury Myles Turner Out Foot Injury TJ McConnell Out Wrist Injury TJ Warren Out Foot Injury

Moreover, Myles Turner will be on the sidelines until after the All-Star break. Isaiah Jackson is out for the game due to an ankle injury and Malcolm Brogdon is listed as questionable because of an Achilles-related issue.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted Lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves will likely deploy their last lineup if Anthony Edwards is eligible to lace up. Karl-Anthony Towns will play center, while Patrick Beverley and D'Angelo Russell will run the backcourt.

Edwards will start at the small forward position as usual but if he cannot play then either Jaden McDaniels or Malik Beasley will take his spot. As of late, Jarred Vanderbilt has earned a starting spot at power forward and should reprise his role.

Taurence Prince and Naz Ried should see the most minutes coming off the bench along with Beasley and McDaniels.

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers should deploy the lineup from their last game as they have new pieces on the roster. Tyrese Haliburton will start at the point guard position with Chris Duarte joining him in the backcourt.

Buddy Hield should see a few starting minutes again at small forward and Oshae Brissett will take up the power forward spot. Goga Bitadze will play the center role until Myles Turner is able to return.

Jalen Smith, Lance Stephenson and Duane Washington Jr. should get the most minutes off the bench.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted Starting 5s

Minnesota Timberwolves

G - Patrick Beverley | G - D'Angelo Russell | F - Anthony Edwards | F - Jarred Vanderbilt | C - Karl-Anthony Towns.

Indiana Pacers

G - Tyrese Haliburton | G - Chris Duarte | F - Buddy Hield | F - Oshae Brissett | C - Goga Bitadze.

