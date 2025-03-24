  • home icon
By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified Mar 24, 2025 12:20 GMT
NBA: Indiana Pacers at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 24 | NBA 2024-25 Season (Credits: IMAGN)

The Minnesota Timberwolves will travel to face the Indiana Pacers on Monday for their second and final encounter of the 2024-25 NBA season. The teams meet days after the Pacers' 132-130 overtime thriller win on the road on Mar. 17 snapped the Timberwolves' eight-game winning streak.

Ahead of the matchup, Minnesota (41-31)'s 134-93 blowout home win over the New Orleans Pelicans saw them end a two-game skid. Julius Randle led the victory charge with 20 points, six rebounds, five assists, and a steal for the seventh-ranked team in the West.

Meanwhile, Indiana is fourth in the East. Tyrese Haliburton (16 points, 12 assists, eight rebounds, one steal) and Pascal Siakam (26 points) led the Pacers to beat the Brooklyn Nets 108-103 at home Saturday - their fourth consecutive win and sixth in the last 10.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Indiana Pacers: Injury Reports

Timberwolves injury report for Monday

Anthony Edwards is questionable for the game with a thumb injury. His participation will be decided at tip-off.

PlayerStatusInjury
Anthony EdwardsQuestionable (GTD)Thumb
Pacers injury report for Monday

Bennedict Mathurin is questionable for the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Indiana Pacers game, while Isaiah Jackson is out for the season.

PlayerStatusInjury
Bennedict MathurinQuestionable (GTD)Ankle
Isaiah JacksonOut (OFS)
Achilles
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Indiana Pacers: Starting lineups and depth charts

Timberwolves Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Monday

Mike Conley (PG), Anthony Edwards (SG), Jaden McDaniels (SF), Julius Randle (PF) and Rudy Gobert (C) will likely start for Minnesota in the upcoming Timberwolves vs. Pacers matchup.

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGMike Conley
Donte DiVincenzoRob Dillingham
SGAnthony Edwards*Nickeil Alexander-WalkerDonte DiVincenzo
SFJaden McDanielsJaylen ClarkTerrence Shannon Jr.
PFJulius RandleNaz ReidJaden McDaniels
CRudy GobertNaz ReidLuka Garza
Pacers Starting lineup and depth chart for Monday

Meanwhile, Indiana are poised to choose a starting lineup featuring Tyrese Haliburton (PG), Andrew Nembhard (SG), Aaron Nesmith (SF), Pascal Siakam (PF) and Myles Turner (C).

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGTyrese Haliburton
T.J. McConnellAndrew Nembhard
SGAndrew Nembhard
Ben SheppardBennedict Mathurin*
SFAaron NesmithBennedict Mathurin*Jarace Walker
PFPascal Siakam
Obi ToppinJarace Walker
CMyles TurnerThomas BryantObi Toppin
How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Indiana Pacers?

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Indiana Pacers matchup will tip off at 7 p.m. EST on Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. The game will be broadcast locally on FDSIN and FDSNX, and it can also be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Edited by William Paul
