Minnesota Timberwolves vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24, 2025

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Indiana Pacers matchup is one of eight games scheduled for Monday. Minnesota is seventh in the West with a 41-31 record, while Indiana is fourth in the East with a 41-29 record.

Ad

The two teams have played each other 69 times in the regular season, with the Pacers holding a 42-27 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. They played as recently as March 17 when Indiana won 132-130 behind Obi Toppin’s 34 points. Minnesota was led by Anthony Edwards’ 38 points.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Indiana Pacers game details and odds

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Indiana Pacers game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Monday, March 24, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Indiana and FDSNNOX. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Timberwolves (+110) vs. Pacers (-130)

Spread: Timberwolves (+2) vs. Pacers (-2)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves -110 (o231) vs. Pacers -110 (u231)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Indiana Pacers preview

The T-Wolves are trying to bounce out of the play-in tournament spots into the top six to gain direct qualification for the playoffs. They are just 0.5 games behind the Golden State Warriors and can tie the records with a win on Monday.

Ad

Minnesota is coming off a 134-93 win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Julius Randle led the team in scoring with 20 points, while Rudy Gobert had a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds. Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels had 17 points each.

The Timberwolves could be without Edwards on Monday. He is listed as questionable on the injury report with a right thumb laceration.

The Pacers are in a tight battle with the Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons for the fourth spot in the standings. They hold the spot for now and would like it to stay that way as it guarantees home court advantage for at least the first round of the playoffs.

Ad

Indiana has won four straight games and six of the past 10. It last played on Saturday and won 108-103 against the Brooklyn Nets. Pascal Siakam had 26 points, while Myles Turner had 22. Tyrese Haliburton had a near triple-double with 16 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Indiana Pacers betting props

Anthony Edwards’ points total is set at 28.5. If he plays, he should cross the prop. Bet on the over.

Pascal Siakam’s points total is set at 20.5, a mark he has crossed in four of the past five games. Bet on Siakam to have another big game on Monday.

Ad

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Indiana Pacers prediction

The oddsmakers expect the Pacers to continue their win streak at home. We expect the same. Indiana should cover the spread for a close win with the team total staying just under 231 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.