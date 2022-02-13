Minnesota Timberwolves vs Indiana Pacers Prediction & Match Preview - February 13th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to finish their four-game road trip on a positive note when they visit Gainbridge Fieldhouse to take on the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

The Timberwolves haven't had much success on this trip so far, having lost two of their last three games. They are coming off a 134-122 loss against the Chicago Bulls. Meanwhile, the Pacers are in the middle of another lengthy losing run. They have lost their last five matches in a row. The Cleveland Cavaliers beat them 120-113 in their previous outing.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Indiana Pacers | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Sunday, February 13th; 3:00 PM ET (Monday, February 14th, 1:30 AM IST)

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves have struggled heavily on defense over their last few games. They have given up over 110 points in five of their last six games and 130+ points in their last two games in a row.

The T'Wolves were in a close encounter against the Bulls. The two teams went into the fourth quarter with a one-point differential in favor of Chicago. Minnesota ended up getting outscored 42-31. They had no answer for DeMar DeRozan, as he went off for 16 points in that period on seven of ten shooting.

The Minnesota Timberwolves need to do a better job restricting their opponents from scoring on second-chance opportunities. They need to be active on the boards and look to get more downhill if they can't get their long-range shots to fall frequently.

Key Player - Karl Anthony-Towns

Minnesota Timberwolves v Chicago Bulls

As the team's leader, Karl Anthony-Towns will look to rally his side into improving their defense over the next few games, starting against the Indiana Pacers. Towns will have to be active on the boards. He has grabbed under ten rebounds in each of his last three games. That will be crucial for the T'Wolves, not just on defense but on offense too, as it will provide them with second-chance opportunities.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - D'Angelo Russell | G - Patrick Beverley | F - Anthony Edwards | F - Jarred Vanderbilt | C - Karl Anthony-Towns.

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers traded two of their most impactful stars in Domantas Sabonis and Caris LeVert, indicating they are entering a rebuild. They have acquired a solid player in Tyrese Haliburton, making it interesting to see how they approach the rest of the season.

The Pacers should be disappointed after losing their last game. They had a 47-28 lead in the first quarter of the match but couldn't hold on to it. Former player Caris LeVert torched Indiana down the stretch as they were outscored 32-17 in the final quarter. Rick Carlisle's men had plenty of positives though, especially on the offensive side of things, as they shot 47.2% of their field goals and made 18 threes on the night.

The Indiana Pacers will put themselves in a strong position to win against the Minnesota Timberwolves if they can create scoring opportunities like they did against the Cavs.

Key Player - Tyrese Haliburton

Brooklyn Nets v Sacramento Kings

Tyrese Haliburton shrugged off the disappointment of getting traded by Sacramento in style during his debut for the Indiana Pacers. The point guard scored 23 points on nine of 15 shooting while also racking up six assists and three steals. His scoring gave the Pacers a strong edge in the first half of that game against the Cavs. If he can replicate that performance, Indiana will fancy their chances of beating the T'Wolves.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G - Tyrese Haliburton | G - Buddy Hield | F - Oshae Brissett | F - Chris Duarte | C - Goga Bitadze.

Timberwolves vs Pacers Match Prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Indiana Pacers have both suffered losses recently. However, the T'Wolves are the stronger team on paper and considering their overall form for the season, the Pacers may find it difficult to contain them defensively. These factors favor Minnesota's odds of winning this matchup.

Where to watch Timberwolves vs Pacers

Bally Sports North and Bally Sports Indiana will cover the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Indiana Pacers on local TV. Fans can watch the match online via NBA League Pass as well.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra