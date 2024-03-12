Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12, 2024

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers matchup is one of the seven NBA games scheduled for Tuesday. This will be the fourth matchup between the two teams this season, with Minnesota leading the season series 2-1. The two teams last met on March 3, a game that LA won 89-88.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for March 12.

The Clippers hold a 69-62 all-time advantage against the Timberwolves. LA won the most recent matchup behind Kawhi Leonard’s 32 points, five rebounds, one assist, two steals and a block. Anthony Edwards had 27 points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals for Minnesota.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers game is scheduled for Tuesday, March 12, at Crypto.com Arena. The game begins at 10 p.m. EDT and will be televised nationally on TNT. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Timberwolves (+225) vs. Clippers (-275)

Spread: Timberwolves (+6.5) vs. Clippers (-6.5)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves -110 (o215) vs. Clippers -110 (u215)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers preview

Two straight defeats saw the Timberwolves (44-21) drop to the third spot in the Western Conference. In their most recent game Sunday, Minnesota lost 120-109 against the LA Lakers.

While Edwards was great as usual with 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, the team definitely missed big men Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. Naz Reid started the game and scored 25 points, but that wasn’t enough.

The Clippers (41-22) are fourth in the West and trail the Timberwolves by two games. A shorthanded LA team without Leonard and Paul George put up a brave fight against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday but eventually lost 124-117. Norman Powell led all LA scorers with 26 points. James Harden had a double-double of 13 points and 11 assists.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers starting lineups, subs and rotations

Karl-Anthony Towns (torn left meniscus) and Jaylen Clark (Achilles) are out for Tuesday’s game. Anthony Edwards (right shoulder pain), Rudy Gobert (right hamstring soreness), Kyle Anderson (shoulder) and Mone Morris (hamstring) are listed as questionable in the injury report but should play. Minnesota coach Chris Finch should start:

PG: Mike Conley SG: Anthony Edwards SF: Jaden McDaniels PF: Kyle Anderson C: Rudy Gobert

Naz Reid should be the sixth man off of the bench. Other key rotational pieces include Monte Morris, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kyle Anderson.

Russell Westbrook is out indefinitely with a fractured left hand. Paul George (knee) and Kawhi Leonard (groin) are questionable but should play. Clippers coach Ty Lue could start:

PG: James Harden SG: Terance Mann SF: Paul George PF: Kawhi Leonard C: Ivica Zubac

The Clippers’ key contributors off the bench will be Norman Powell, Bones Hyland, Amir Coffey and Daniel Theis.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers betting tips

Anthony Edwards has an over/under of 30.5 points for the game. He averages 26.3 points for the season and could face trouble in trying to score more than 30.5 points, especially against the lockdown defense of Leonard and George.

Kawhi Leonard has an over/under of 25.5 points for the game. He has surpassed that mark in three of the past five games. Expect Leonard to score over 25.5 points on Tuesday.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers prediction

The Clippers are favored to win at home. Towns’ absence along with the expected return of Leonard and George puts LA in good stead to get the win and cover the spread. While this is going to be a defensive masterclass between two elite defensive squads, the game should have enough points to surpass 215 points.