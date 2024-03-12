Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 12 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

  • home icon
By Arhaan Raje
Modified Mar 12, 2024 17:05 GMT
The Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Clippers close their season series at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. The Timberwolves lead 2-1, but the Clippers secured the bragging rights in the last game with an 89-88 win on Mar. 3. It was a glimpse of what a playoff series could look like between the Western Conference contenders.

Kawhi Leonard's 32 points outdid Anthony Edwards' 27-point effort as the Clippers saved the season series. LA will hold the advantage in this game with Karl-Anthony Towns ruled out. The Clippers have four wins in their last six games, while the Timberwolves have posted the opposite record with only two wins in that span.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers Injury Reports

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report for Mar. 12

The Timberwolves injury report includes six players. Karl-Anthony Towns and Jaylen Clark are out with knee and Achilles injuries. Kyle Anderson (shoulder), Rudy Gobert (hamstring), Anthony Edwards (ankle) and Monte Morris (hamstring) are questionable.

LA Clippers injury report for Mar. 12

The Clippers have Kawhi Leonard and Paul George questionable with groin and knee injuries, while Russell Westbrook is the only absentee with a hand fracture.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup and depth chart for Mar. 12

The Timberwolves' starting lineup could include Mike Conley Jr., Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Kyle Anderson and Rudy Gobert.

Point guardsMike Conley Jr.Monte Morris Jordan McLaughlin
Shooting guardsAnthony EdwardsNickeil Walker-AlexanderWendell Moore Jr.
Small forwardsJaden McDanielsTJ Warren
Power forwardsKyle AndersonNaz Reid Leonard Miller
Centers Rudy Gobert Luka Garza

LA Clippers starting lineup and depth chart for Mar. 12

The Clippers will likely deploy their best starting five with James Harden, Paul George, Terance Mann, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac.

Point guardsJames HardenBones Hyland
Shooting guardsTerance Mann Norman Powell Brandon Boston Jr.
Small forwardsPaul GeorgeAmir Coffey
Power forwardKawhi LeonardDaniel Theis PJ Tucker
Centers Ivica Zubac Mason Plumlee Moussa Diabate

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers key matchups

The Timberwolves and Clippers rely on opposite schemes. Minnesota relies on size and physicality, while LA is about flair and pace. The teams do have player counterparts that produce excellent matchups. There would be several of those on Tuesday.

Anthony Edwards hasn't hesitated to guard Kawhi Leonard and vice-versa. The two All-Stars could go at it again, and the matchup's winner could directly impact the result of the game for their team.

The other is between Jaden McDaniels and Paul George. The former is an excellent defender, perfect to defend a player like George, who is 6-foot-9 with a smooth handle. McDaniels can be highly disruptive for George, who has struggled lately with his efficiency. Limiting his impact could be the way to go for Minnesota.

The battle of the bigs between Ivica Zubac and Rudy Gobert is the other key matchup. The two centers have emerged as unexpected offensive weapons, with their lob threat coming off pick-and-rolls.

