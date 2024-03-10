Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Injury Report for March 10 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the LA Lakers on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with tipoff at 9:30 p.m. ET. This will be the third matchup of their season series, with the Wolves winning the previous two games, and is included in the NBA's nine-game slate.

The Wolves, 44-20, are second in the West, coming off a 113-104 loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road on Friday, snapping their two-game win streak. They have gone 2-3 in their previous five games and 6-4 in the past 10.

Meanwhile, the Lakers, 35-30, are ninth in the West, coming off a 123-122 gutsy win over the Milwaukee Bucks at home on Friday. D'Angelo Russell had a game-high 44 points, including six rebounds and nine assists on 9-of-12 shooting from beyond the arc.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers injury report

The Wolves have listed four players on their injury report: SG Anthony Edwards (left ankle) is questionable, while PG Monte Morris (hamstring), C Karl-Anthony Towns (left knee) and C Jaylen Clark (Achilles) are out.

Player Status Injury Monte Morris out hamstring Anthony Edwards questionable left ankle soreness Karl Anthony Towns out torn left meniscus Jaylen Clark out Achilles

What happened to Karl-Anthony Towns?

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced on Thursday that All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns will undergo surgery to mend a torn meniscus in his left knee, a diagnosis confirmed by an MRI.

Towns is slated for re-evaluation in four weeks, casting uncertainty on his readiness for the NBA Playoffs' first round and possibly longer.

LA Lakers injury report March 10

The Lakers have listed seven players on their injury report: SF Cam Reddish (ankle) is probable, while SF LeBron James (ankle) and PF Anthony Davis (shoulder) are questionable.

Meanwhile, PG Gabe Vincent (knee), PF Christian Wood (knee), PF Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) and C Colin Castleton (right wrist) are out.

Player Status Injury LeBron James questionable ankle Anthony Davis questionable shoulder Cam Reddish probable ankle Christian Wood out knee Gabe Vincent out knee Jarred Vanderbilt out foot Colin Castleton out right wrist

What happened to Christian Wood and Jarred Vanderbilt?

Christian Wood will be out of action due to swelling in his left knee, with the Lakers planning to evaluate his condition in a week.

Jarred Vanderbilt's season has been fraught with difficulties, starting with bursitis in his left heel that sidelined him for the initial 20 games.

Even after making his return, Vanderbilt's playtime was restricted as he strived to attain peak health and manage pain.

His challenges were compounded following an injury to his right foot during a game against the Celtics.

Preliminary X-rays did not show any fractures, yet additional examinations, as noted by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, indicate that the injury might be severe enough to keep him off the court for the season's duration.