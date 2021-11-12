Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves look to end their six-game losing streak as they visit the LA Lakers at Staples Center on Friday. The Timberwolves are currently struggling after winning three of their first four games of the season, while the Lakers are coming off two overtime wins.

Minnesota lost their sixth game in a row on Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors, 123-110. The Timberwolves kept it close in the first quarter, but Golden State was just too good for them. Anthony Edwards was the only bright spot for Minnesota as he finished with 48 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are on a two-game winning streak. Both wins were hard-earned in overtime against the Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat. The Lakers finally defeated a top team this season and proved that they can win without the injured LeBron James.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have only one player on their injury report for the game against the LA Lakers. McKinley Wright IV is listed as out, but not because of injury. Wright is on G League assignment because he's on a two-way contract with the Timberwolves.

Minnesota has a fully healthy roster against the Lakers, but they have to find a way to end their losing streak. The Timberwolves had high expectations entering the season with Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell. If they continue to struggle, they are headed for the lottery again.

Player Status Reason McKinley Wright IV Out G League Assignment

LA Lakers Injury Report

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The LA Lakers are still hampered by injuries in their matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers have nine players on their injury list heading into Friday's game. The biggest injury is to LeBron James, who is still out due to an abdominal strain.

Anthony Davis is listed as probable due to a sprained right thumb, but he has not missed a game since suffering the injury. Trevor Ariza, Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn are all out and will have to continue waiting for their season debuts. Austin Reaves is also listed as out, while Rajon Rondo is questionable. Both players are suffering a strained left hamstring.

Sekou Doumboya and Jay Huff are both questionable since they are on G League assignment. Both players are on two-way deal, but due to a number of injuries to the Lakers, they could be called up against the Timberwolves.

Player Status Reason Trevor Ariza Out Right Ankle Injury Anthony Davis Probable Right Thumb Sprain Sekou Doumboya Questionable G League Assignment Talen Horton-Tucker Out Right Thumb Injury Jay Huff Questionable G League Assignment LeBron James Out Abdominal Strain Kendrick Nunn Out Right Knee Bone Bruise Austin Reaves Out Left Hamstring Strain Rajon Rondo Questionable Left Hamstring Strain

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers: Predicted Lineups

Josh Okogie of the Minnesota Timberwolves and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves might need to change their lineup if they want to end their losing streak. However, the Timberwolves are expected to use the same starting lineup they had for their past two games.

D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards are the mainstays. Jaden McDaniels provides defense at the power forward spot, while Patrick Beverley is the starting point guard. Beverley has started the past two games and he will surely get the nod against Russell Westbrook.

Off the bench, the Timberwolves have plenty of options for their matchup with the LA Lakers. Malik Beasley is their instant scorer for the second unit and Naz Reid provides rest for both McDaniels and Towns. Jarred Vanderbilt and Josh Okogie are also options on their bench.

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers are expected to continue replacing LeBron James in the starting lineup with Avery Bradley. Russell Westbrook, Kent Bazemore, Anthony Davis and DeAndre Jordan have been mainstays since the season started.

Carmelo Anthony is the team's scoring sixth man who stretches the floor with Davis at center. Dwight Howard provides tough defense when he's on the court, while Malik Monk should continue to get big minutes if he gets hot.

Wayne Ellington also provides three-point shooting for the LA Lakers. With Rajon Rondo and Austin Reaves possibly out against the Timberwolves, Westbrook could be in line for very heavy minutes.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers: Starting 5s

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard - Patrick Beverley | Shooting Guard - D'Angelo Russell | Small Forward - Anthony Edwards | Power Forward - Jaden McDaniels | Center - Karl-Anthony Towns

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook | Shooting Guard - Avery Bradley | Small Forward - Kent Bazemore | Power Forward - Anthony Davis | Center - DeAndre Jordan

Edited by Sanjay Rajan