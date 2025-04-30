Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 5 (April 30) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

  • home icon
By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Apr 30, 2025 09:18 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn
Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 5 - Source: Imagn

The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to close out their first-round series against the LA Lakers in Game 5 at the Crypto Arena on Wednesday, April 30. The Timberwolves won the last two games on their home floor to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series, putting pressure on the third-seeded Lakers to keep their title hopes alive.

The Timberwolves are expected to lean once more on star guard Anthony Edwards, who has been terrific in steering his team to the brink of an upset of the Lakers. Edwards dropped 43 points on 12-of-23 shooting in Game 4 to take down the Lakers in a tight contest.

Edwards scored 22, 25 and 29 points in the first three games to put the Timberwolves on his back in the series.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are seen to be carried on the shoulders of LeBron James, who once rose from a 3-1 hole in the NBA Finals en route winning his lone championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

James recorded 27 points in Game 4, but it went to naught. He had 38 points in Game 3, which also resulted in a loss. He's expected to turn it up once more to try and extend the Lakers’ season and avoid a first-round elimination, following an impressive regular season that saw them finish as the third seeds.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The Timberwolves are expected to field a starting lineup consisting of Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert. They will be coached by Chris Finch.

POS
STARTER
2ND
3RD
Point Guard
Mike Conley
Donte DiVicenzo
Bones Hyland
Shooting Guard
Anthony Edwards
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Terrence Shannon Jr.
Small Forward
Jaden McDaniels
Joe Ingles
Leonard Miller
Power Forward
Julius Randle
Luka Garza
Josh Minott
Center
Rudy Gobert
Naz Reid
Jesse Edwards
LA Lakers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

With their backs against the wall, the LA Lakers are predicted to put up a starting lineup of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes. The team is mentored by rookie coach JJ Redick.

POS
STARTER
2ND
3RD
Point Guard
Luka Doncic
Gabe Vincent
Shake Milton
Shooting Guard
Austin Reaves
Jordan Goodwin
Bronny James
Small Forward
Rui Hachimura
Dalton Knecht
Power Forward
LeBron James
Dorian Finney-Smith
Markieff Morris
Center
Jaxson Hayes
Jarred Vanderbilt
Alex Len
Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers injury reports

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

The Timberwolves will only be missing one player in Game 5 as rookie Rob Dillingham is day-to-day for his ankle injury. Dillingham isn't a part of the Timberwolves rotation in the playoffs, so expect the team to be in full force to try to close it out.

LA Lakers injury report

The Lakers will also be without one player, as Maxi Kleber will miss the game due to a foot injury. However, their rotational players will complete to extend their NBA season.

