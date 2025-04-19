Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Prediction and Betting Tips - April 19 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 1

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers matchup is one of four 2025 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Saturday. This is the third vs. sixth seed matchup in the West after LA finished third with a 50-32 record, while Minnesota finished sixth with a 49-33 record.

Ad

The two teams have played each other 133 times in the regular season, with the Lakers holding a lopsided 87-46 lead. They have met 12 in the playoffs with LA leading there as well with a 8-4 record. They met four times this season and split the series.

They last played on Feb. 27 when the Lakers won 111-102 behind LeBron James’ 33 points and 17 rebounds. Terrence Shannon Jr. led Minnesota off the bench with 25 points.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers NBA Playoffs Game 1 details and odds

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers NBA Playoffs Game 1 is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday, April 19, at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on ABC. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Timberwolves (+155) vs. Lakers (-185)

Spread: Timberwolves (+4) vs. Lakers (-4)

Ad

Total (O/U): Timberwolves -110 (o216.5) vs. Lakers -110 (u216.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers preview

It’s only fitting that the Timberwolves and Lakers meet in the first round of the playoffs as they also started the regular season against each other. This is also a passing of the baton moment between LeBron James and Anthony Edwards. While the Minnesota star still has some ways to go to match James’ credentials, he is slowly getting there.

Ad

The T-Wolves swung hard in the offseason to trade Karl-Anthony Towns for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. While there were some chemistry issues to start the season, they eventually figured it out to make the playoffs. Edwards is the alpha in the team and he will need to be at his absolute best to upset the Lakers.

Minnesota is coming off of a 116-105 win against the Utah Jazz on Sunday. Edwards led the team with 43 points to secure the sixth seed, while Rudy Gobert (19 points and 18 rebounds) and Randle (10 points and 10 rebounds) had double-doubles.

Ad

The Lakers look very different from when they started the season for the mere fact that they arguably pulled off the biggest heist in terms of NBA trades by swapping Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic.

LA is one of the favorites to come out of the West because of the dynamic duo of LeBron James and Doncic. Austin Reaves has also improved in leaps and bounds. The team is rested as well as it last played on Sunday and lost 109-81 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Ad

The regular starters last played on April 11 when the Lakers marched to a 140-109 win against the Houston Rockets.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers betting props

Anthony Edwards’ points total is set at 27.5. While the oddsmakers don’t favor him to go over, we expect the opposite. Take a risk and bet on the over.

LeBron James’ points total is set at 24.5. This is quite low by the four-time champion’s standard. Bet on the over.

Ad

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers prediction and betting tips

The oddsmakers favor the Lakers to get a win at home. We, however, expect Edwards to have a big game and tilt the contest in Minnesota’s favor. This should be a high-scoring game where the team total surpasses the 216.5-point mark.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajdeep Barman Rajdeep Barman is a U.S. Sports Editor at Sportskeeda and occasionally writes about basketball. He studied journalism at Mizzou, and prior to working at Sportskeeda, he spent 2.5 years at the Columbia Missourian in the U.S.



He worked as an Assistant Sports Editor and helped cover Mizzou Athletics and local high school sports. There, he formed close professional and personal bonds with The Denver Post's Bennett Durando, OKC Thunder beat writer Joel Lorenzi and Alabama beat writer Nick Kelly.



Rajdeep's interest in the NBA stems from his love for the Golden State Warriors and his appreciation of the team's distinctive playing style, heavily influenced by coach Steve Kerr's inspiration from Barcelona's Tiki-Taka. For Rajdeep, basketball is a platform that fosters community and brings people together.



Rajdeep stays in constant touch with some of the best beat writers in the NBA, which helps him learn and stay closer to the news. Being trained in the AP Handbook, he ensures highest levels of relevance, accuracy and ethics in his content.



When not working for Sportskeeda, he likes to travel, take quizzes and spend time with his partner. Know More