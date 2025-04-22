The LA Lakers will look to bounce back following their ugly 117-95 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of the 2025 NBA playoffs. Both teams meet at the Crypto.com Arena for a crucial second skirmish with LA under the pump to pull off a win.

The Lakers were outscored and outplayed on both ends of the floor by a T-Wolves unit that played the kind of basketball expected of them. They played hard and physical ball while remaining aggressive on offense. This left the Lakers too much to do in the final stretch and they went down by 22 points in their playoff opener.

By Lakers coach JJ Redick's admission, LA have prepared better for the upcoming matchup after lacking energy and focus in the first game. LeBron James called the game crucial, while Austin Reaves believed he had to overcome his "sh**y" performance.

The Timberwolves will once again rely on their size and physicality to beat the hosts. Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle will be in focus as they aim to up the scoreline 2-0 with the action shifting to Minnesota next. Will it be the Lakers payback or can the T-Wolves land another power blow?

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips, Odds, and Prediction

The Timberwolves vs Lakers showdown tips off at 10 PM ET. Live coverage will be on TNT. The game can be live streamed on Max. Fans can also watch the contest on the NBA app with a subscription to the NBA League Pass.

Here are the odds as listed at the time of writing:

Teams Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Minnesota Timberwolves +5.5 o210.5 (-110) +200 LA Lakers -5.5 u210.5 (-110) -245

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Preview

The Lakers' toothless interior defense needs to shore up if they intend to even the scoreline. They dared Jaden McDaniels to launch from the deep and the forward made sure he did. He ended up nailing all three of his 3s as LA struggled to find momentum on offense while being paltry on the defensive end.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are big and are physical. The Lakers are definitely not the first, but they will look to made adjustments and respond with equally brusing ball in Game 2. While they played their usual way in the first quarter, the Purple and Gold fell apart in the remaining stretches. Tuesday makes it a critical Game 2 for the Lakers as they will not be happy heading to Minnesota trailing 0-2. Can they make their defensive adjustments in time?

LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineups

The Lakers are most likely to remain unchanged from their previous game. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves start as PG and SG, while Rui Hachimura and LeBron James take on forward duties at SF and PF respectively. Jaxson Hayes plays the five.

The Timberwolves will stick with Mike Conley at PG, Anthony Edwards at SG, Jaden McDaniels at SF, Julius Randle at PF, and Rudy Gobert at C.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Betting Tips

For the Timberwolves, Anthoy Edwards comes in with an o/u of -112/-109 on points. Julius Randle is -102/-122 on points and rebounds. Donte DiVincenzo is -106/-115 on points and assists. LeBron James is one of the players to keep an eye out for the Lakers with an o/u of -125/-125 on points and rebounds. Luka Doncic is -114/-105 on points.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Prediction

While the Timberwolves have momentum on their side, it's always hard to count out LeBron James and Luka Doncic in a playoff setting. Expect a more improved performance from LA in Game 2 with a series-equalizing performance on the cards. Take the LA Lakers for the win.

