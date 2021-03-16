Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - March 16th 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers are back in familiar territory for a three-game homestand beginning with a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Staples Center. The defending champs are coming home after a successful one-game road trip, defeating the Golden State Warriors handily 128-97 on Monday.

The LA Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in their two previous encounters this season - a 127-91 thrashing at Staples Center last December and a 112-104 win at Target Center a month ago.

But Tuesday's encounter with the Minnesota Timberwolves isn’t going to be a cakewalk for the LA Lakers. Despite their lowly 9-30 record, the Timberwolves have won two of their last three games. The two wins include a 30-point blowout against the New Orleans Pelicans last Thursday and a thrilling 114-112 victory at the expense of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Karl-Anthony Towns #32 drives against Rudy Gobert #27. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images).

Match Details

Fixture - Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers | 2020-21 NBA Season

Date & Time - Tuesday, March 16th, 10:30 PM ET (Wednesday, March 17th, 8:00 AM IST)

Venue - STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves have found life in the past three games. They may not have swept all three, but they were close to winning all of them. Leading the charge was rookie Anthony Edwards, who has been nothing short of spectacular recently. He has injected the team with energy and has made them a must-watch.

Karl-Anthony Towns imparts valuable pieces of advice to fellow number one overall pick Anthony Edwards 👊 pic.twitter.com/eNZLQa68U0 — Timberwolves Nation (@TWolvesNationCP) March 15, 2021

Edwards’ performances have led to former All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns taking a back seat in the scoring department. He has allowed the young rookie a chance to shine in the spotlight.

Even without D’Angelo Russell, the team’s starting point guard, who is out after undergoing knee surgery, the Minnesota Timberwolves have shown a competitive streak. As they face the LA Lakers, they have momentum and the confidence to face one of the top contenders for the 2021 title.

Key Player - Anthony Edwards

The catalyst for the recent strong performances from the Minnesota Timberwolves has been Anthony Edwards. In his last seven games, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft has averaged 23.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. His athletic forays to the basket have become nightly highlight reels and fans are taking notice.

ANTHONY EDWARDS IS SPECIAL. pic.twitter.com/P8JWp24K6V — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 15, 2021

Edwards had a season-high 34-point performance on Sunday. He may need to play at that level again to secure another win for the Minnesota Timberwolves. This is their chance to keep the LA Lakers from sweeping the season series, and the rookie guard will likely play a huge role if they are to accomplish this task.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G Ricky Rubio, G Anthony Edwards, F Jake Layman, F Jarred Vanderbilt, C Karl-Anthony Towns

LA Lakers Preview

For the first time this month, the LA Lakers looked like the 2020 NBA champions. Their last meeting against the Stephen Curry-led Warriors may have been what the doctor ordered to get the Purple and Gold to play with a sense of urgency.

The LA Lakers have been lethargic in their previous outings, but not on Monday. Not only were they determined to get the win, but they were also spreading the wealth around as five players scored in double-digits.

Head coach Frank Vogel stands with LeBron James #23 against the Atlanta Hawks. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images).

Against the young and upstart Minnesota Timberwolves, LA Lakers coach Frank Vogel will have to keep his team from playing to their opponent’s record. They have to come out and match the Timberwolves’ energy.

Thanks to the lopsided nature of last night’s game, Vogel was able to rest his key players early in the fourth quarter in preparation for the second game of a back-to-back.

Key Player - LeBron James

LeBron James recorded a triple-double against the Warriors with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. It was the 98th triple-double of his career and it added to his resume for this season’s MVP candidacy. The LA Lakers forward hasn’t hoisted the Maurice Podoloff trophy since 2013.

LeBron James is the first player in NBA history with 10 triple-doubles after turning 35 years old. pic.twitter.com/1woPe77mOW — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 16, 2021

He has another opportunity to take the lead in the race for the most coveted individual award in the next few weeks. With All-Star forward Anthony Davis out for at least three more weeks, James could conceivably become the frontrunner by leading his squad to a lengthy winning streak. With two straight games already in the bag, the 36-year-old veteran has a chance to extend the LA Lakers' success with a victory tonight versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G Dennis Schroder, G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F LeBron James, F Markieff Morris, C Damian Jones

Timberwolves vs Lakers Match Prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves look to continue their inspired play on Tuesday night. In the past three games, they have averaged 123.3 points per game while limiting their opponents to 114.0. If they can keep this up, they have a chance to sneak up on the defending champions and steal another one on the road.

Montrezl Harrell #15 shoots over James Wiseman #33. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images).

Will they be able to capitalize on the LA Lakers’ vulnerability? King James will continue to lead the home team, which has been battling a spate of injuries. Regardless, it will be an uphill battle for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Montrezl Harrell was a beast in his last outing and Kyle Kuzma has found his rhythm in the last three games. The three combined for 66 of the team’s 128 points on Monday and they appear to be the triumvirate to be reckoned with heading into the upcoming encounter.

Expect the LA Lakers to take home the victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves as they put the shackles on high-flying Anthony Edwards.

Where to Watch Timberwolves vs Lakers?

The game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Lakers will be televised locally by FOX Sports North and Spectrum SportsNet. International viewers will be able to catch the game on NBA League Pass.

