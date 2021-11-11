Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - November 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves will visit the Staples Center to take on the LA Lakers in an enticing 2021-22 NBA game on Friday.

The Timberwolves have been in dismal form since the end of October, losing six straight games. Meanwhile, the Lakers have started to find their rhythm, and are on a two-game winning run.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Friday, November 12; 10:30 PM ET (Saturday, November 13; 9:00 AM IST).

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves have struggled to find rhythm at both ends of the floor in their six-game losing run thus far. They came very close to causing an upset against the Golden State Warriors in their previous game, but eventually fell short.

Anthony Edwards had a career night, dropping 48 points while shooting 59.3% from the field and seven of 13 from long range. The T'Wolves made 17 triples on the night, but weren't as efficient as they would have liked overall, making only 40% of their field-goal attempts. It was their defense that proved to be their weak link in this game, as they showed a lack of urgency compared to their opponents.

The Timberwolves allowed the Dubs to grab 20 offensive rebounds during the game. They also had 17 turnovers, something they will have to work on to fancy their chances of beating the star-studded Lakers.

Key Player - Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns needs to step up as a leader to help the Minnesota Timberwolves get out of their slump. He will have an uphill task against the LA Lakers, as he'll go up against Anthony Davis. The Lakers' big has been in terrific form at both ends of the floor this season. He is the focal point of how the Purple and Gold operate on either side of the ball.

Bally Sports North @BallySportsNOR Karl-Anthony Towns gives us a few takeaways from the Wolves’ loss at the Chase Center. Karl-Anthony Towns gives us a few takeaways from the Wolves’ loss at the Chase Center. https://t.co/eo1Pp1gENl

KAT will have to limit Davis to give his team a chance of getting back to winning ways, making him a key player for the Timberwolves in this fixture.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - D'Angelo Russell; G - Patrick Beverley; F - Jarred Vanderbilt; F - Anthony Edwards; C - Karl-Anthony Towns.

LA Lakers Preview

The LA Lakers have shown a tremendous amount of resilience in the last few games. They overturned a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter of their last outing against the Miami Heat to win 120-117 in overtime. They did so while playing with a nine-man rotation on the night as the team continues to battle injury woes.

Malik Monk stepped up with 27 points on ten of 13 shooting, while Russell Westbrook notched up yet another triple double. The point guard had 25 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists. The Lakers were lethal in offense, converting 50% of their shots overall and 17 triples during the game.

The Lakers still need to figure out how to get better in defense. There were stretches where they did well, though, so they can look to take some positives in that regard. The Lakers also need to take care of the ball. They committed 22 turnovers on the night, conceding 20 points off turnovers.

Key Player - Avery Bradley

Avery Bradley's all-around display against the Miami Heat was one of the biggest positives for the LA Lakers. The guard had 17 points on five of eight three-point shooting, and he also did a remarkable job of limiting the Heat's best perimeter players.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers AD with the handles. Avery with the splash. AD with the handles. Avery with the splash. https://t.co/rbVGjplGvB

Bradley will have to replicate a similar performance to help the Lakers overcome the Timberwolves. He will likely guard Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell during the game. Limiting those two will improve the Lakers' chances of winning this tie, making Bradley a key player in this fixture.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook; G - Avery Bradley; F - Kent Bazemore; F - Anthony Davis; C - DeAndre Jordan.

Timberwolves vs Lakers Match Prediction

Despite their injury woes, the Lakers have managed results against quality opponents in their last two games. The Minnesota Timberwolves, meanwhile, have been dealing with a lack of form. Their inconsistency could hurt them against a highly experienced team like the Lakers. That gives LA the advantage, making them the favorites to win this match.

Where to watch Timberwolves vs Lakers?

The game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the LA Lakers will be televised locally by Bally Sports North (Minnesota) and Spectrum SportsNet (Los Angeles). Fans can also catch live action online via a subscription to NBA League Pass.

