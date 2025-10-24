Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Preview and Prediction - Oct. 24 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the LA Lakers lock horns for the first time since their 2024 NBA playoffs clash on Friday.

Ad

The Timberwolves came out on top in that series, stunning LA 4-1. Ahead of their renewed battle, Anthony Edwards and Co. enter the game with momentum following their season-opening 118-114 win over Portland.

Meanwhile, the Lakers paid the price of taking the preseason lightly by suffering a 119-111 opening night loss to the Warriors at home. Luka Doncic and Co. looked out of sorts for most of the contest, especially in the second half.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

They will hope to make amends and impress the Crypto.com Arena crowd in their second outing with a revenge win over Minnesota.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Lakers Preview, Odds, Betting Tips and Prediction

Money line: Timberwolves -138, Lakers +118

Spread: Timberwolves -2.5 (-107), Lakers +2.5 (-112)

Total over/under (o/u): Timberwolves o225.5 (-110), Lakers u225.5 (-110)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Lakers Preview

Ad

The Timberwolves had a shaky start to the season on Wednesday against Portland, but Anthony Edwards' brilliance in the clutch led them to a winning result. The MVP candidate had 41 points and seven rebounds on 14 of 28 shots. The Timberwolves trailed for most of the second half until the final four and a half minutes, when Edwards took over.

He nailed three 3-pointers and another jumper from inside the arc, scoring 11 of the team's last 15 points. Minnesota struggled early due to Portland's stifling defense, which forced 19 turnovers. On the other end, the Timberwolves struggled to contest without fouling, allowing their counterparts to shoot 11 more free throws.

Ad

The bench contribution also lacked in comparison, leading to a lopsided first three and a half quarters. The Timberwolves must clean up in those areas to beat the Lakers without any hassle.

Meanwhile, LA has a bevy of issues that need to be corrected. It starts with their competitiveness on the defensive end. The Lakers' transition defense was again concerning against Golden State. They can't let that happen against the Timberwolves, who used it to their advantage in the playoffs.

Ad

The Lakers also endured schematic and execution problems offensively. It was always going to be a tough ask to win against the Warriors with 19 turnovers. The 3-point shooting was also subpar, with only eight made shots from beyond the arc. However, that's another strategy and execution problem, which is solvable.

Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, combining for 69 points and 18 assists, were the only positive takeaways for the Lakers. As LeBron James continues to miss time, LA will hope the duo has another solid game.

Ad

The Lakers are healthy outside of Adou Thiero (knee) and Maxi Kleber (oblique), who will join LeBron James on the sidelines for this contest.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Lakers Predicted Starting 5s

Timberwolves starting 5

PG - Anthony Edwards, SG - Donte DiVincenzo, SF - Jaden McDaniels, PF - Julius Randle, C - Rudy Gobert

Lakers starting 5

PG - Luka Doncic, SG - Austin Reaves, SF - Marcus Smart, PF - Rui Hachimura, C - Deandre Ayton

Ad

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Lakers Betting Tips

After tallying 43 points in the first game, odds favor Luka Doncic to score over 31.5 points.

Anthony Edwards, on the other hand, is projected to score fewer than 28.5 points, despite a 41-point night against Portland.

Deandre Ayton is favored to grab over 8.5 rebounds, while odds favor Rudy Gobert to grab 10-plus rebounds.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Lakers Prediction

The Timberwolves are favorites to improve to 2-0. The oddsmakers have them at -138 money line with a -2.5-point spread. It could still be close if Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves continue firing on all cylinders.

Minnesota will likely win, considering its superior size and athleticism across the board.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More