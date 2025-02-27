  • home icon
Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 27 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Feb 27, 2025 06:42 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn
Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 27 | 2024-25 NBA Season (Image Source: Imagn)

The Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Lakers lock horns in Thursday's marquee clash at the Crypto.com Arena. It's their fourth matchup this season. The Lakers won on opening night, but the Timberwolves avenged that loss with consecutive home wins against LeBron James and Co. on Dec. 2 and Dec. 13.

With this being a series decider and the West standings altering every week, the Lakers would hope to even things up and hold an advantage in case of a tie-breaker in Apr. They have the momentum and homecourt advantage to accomplish this goal.

With a league-best 15-4 run over the past 19 games, the Lakers have been flying. They have the best defense in the NBA despite losing Anthony Davis in the massive trade to acquire Luka Doncic. Meanwhile, they are yet to scale their ceiling on offense with Doncic but have still caused enough problems for all kinds of coverages and teams with the Slovenian on the floor.

On the other hand, the Timberwolves have hit another slump with four losses in their past six games. They had an encouraging 131-128 overtime win over the league-best OKC Thunder in their previous outing, so Anthony Edwards and Co. will have plenty of belief before facing LeBron James' Lakers on the road.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Lakers Injury Reports

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

The Timberwolves have a concerning injury report ahead of this game. Anthony Edwards is questionable, citing a right calf soreness issue. Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle remain sidelined with low back and groin injuries, respectively.

The only positive news is the potential return of Donte DiVincenzo, who has been out since Jan. 15 with a left great toe sprain.

LA Lakers injury report

The Lakers have listed LeBron James as probable as he's managing a left foot injury. Bronny James (G League) and Maxi Kleber (surgery) are out.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 27

Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup and depth chart

The Timberwolves could start Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley in the backcourt, with Jaylen Clark, Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid as the frontcourt trio.

PGMike ConleyRob DillinghamBones Hyland
SGAnthony Edwards*Nickeil Walker-AlexanderTerrence Shannon Jr.
SFJaylen ClarkDonte DiVincenzo*
PFJaden McDanielsJoe InglesLeonard Miller
C Naz Reid Luka Garza
LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

The Lakers will start Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves as the guards, with Rui Hachimura and LeBron James in the frontcourt alongside big man Jaxson Hayes.

PGLuka DoncicGabe Vincent
SGAustin ReavesJordan Goodwin Dalton Knecht
SFRui HachimuraDorian Finney-SmithCam Reddish
PFLeBron JamesJarred VanderbiltMarkieff Morris
C Jaxson Hayes Trey Jemison III Alex Len

