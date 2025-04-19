Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers starting lineups and depth charts for Game 1 (April 19) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the LA Lakers lock horns in Game 1 of their 2025 NBA Playoffs round one series on Saturday. The Timberwolves finished the season 49-33, sixth in the West, while the Lakers locked the third seed with a 50-32 record. It's a brand new matchup in many ways, as the teams with their current cores haven't faced off in their season series, which was split 2-2.

It makes this contest a highly intriguing clash. While the Lakers are favored to win, Minnesota's advantage in a few areas has analysts and fans wondering if Anthony Edwards and Co. have a shot at an upset. They have the size advantage, especially at the five with Rudy Gobert, against a Lakers team that prefers to play without a traditional center and relies on positional size in other areas.

However, LA's offensive prowess with Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves can significantly alter any defensive coverage the Timberwolves have planned for the Lakers, especially with Gobert in the lineup.

The Lakers are -4-point favorites to win Game 1 with a -190 money line. They have homecourt advantage, where they were unbeaten against Minnesota and boast a 31-10 record.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Lakers Injury Reports for Apr. 19

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

The Timberwolves don't have any injuries.

LA Lakers injury report

The Lakers will be without Maxi Kleber, who is recovering from right foot surgery, while LeBron James is probable with a left hip flexor strain.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Apr. 19

Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup and depth chart

The Timberwolves will start Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards in the backcourt, with Jaden McDaniels and Julius Randle as the forwards and Rudy Gobert at center.

PG Mike Conley Donte DiVincenzo Rob Dillingham SG Anthony Edwards Nickeil Walker-Alexander Bones Hyland SF Jaden McDaniels Jaylen Clark Terrence Shannon Jr. PF Julius Randle Naz Reid Joe Ingles C Rudy Gobert Luka Garza Leonard Miller

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

The Lakers will start Luka Doncic at point guard and Austin Reaves at shooting guard, with a frontline of Rui Hachimura, LeBron James and Jaxson Hayes.

PG Luka Doncic Gabe Vincent Shake Milton SG Austin Reaves Jordan Goodwin Bronny James SF Rui Hachimura Dorian Finney-Smith Dalton Knecht PF LeBron James Jarred Vanderbilt C Jaxson Hayes Alex Len Markieff Morris

