Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 10 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Lakers clash for the third time this season at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday. The Timberwolves lead the season series 2-0. The previous encounter on Dec. 30 was a close one, though. Minnesota marginally edged past LA with a 108-106 win.

The Timberwolves fended off LeBron James and Anthony Davis' efficient efforts as the Lakers duo combined for 59 points. Davis also had 17 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and two blocks. However, Anthony Edwards' 31 points and Naz Reid's 21 off the bench did the trick for the West leaders.

The Lakers were in a tough spot then, but they are much better of late. Minnesota must keep their focus intact for 48 minutes as this could be a close contest again, with LA having a slight edge with homecourt advantage.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Lakers injury report for Mar. 10

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

The Timberwolves have four injured players. Jaylen Clark (Achilles), Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) and Monte Morris (hamstring) are ruled out. Anthony Edwards is questionable with an ankle injury.

LA Lakers injury report

The Lakers have eight injured players. Anthony Davis (shoulder) and LeBron James (ankle) are questionable. Cam Reddish (ankle) is probable. Meanwhile, Christian Wood (knee), Gabe Vincent (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) and Colin Castleton (wrist) are ruled out.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Lakers starting lineups and depth charts for Mar. 10

Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup and depth chart

The Timberwolves could stick to their starting lineup from their last game if Anthony Edwards plays. Mike Conley will run point next to him, with a frontline of Kyle Anderson, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert.

Point guards Mike Conley Jr. Jordan McLaughlin Daishen Nix Shooting guards Anthony Edwards Nickeil Walker-Alexander Wendell Moore Jr. Small forwards Jaden McDaniels TJ Warren Power forwards Kyle Anderson Naz Reid Centers Rudy Gobert Luka Garza

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

The Lakers' starting lineup could be tweaked with LeBron James likely to return. He will retain his starting spot over Spencer Dinwiddie. D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis could be the other starters.

Point guards D'Angelo Russell Spencer Dinwiddie Jalen Hood-Schifino Shooting guards Austin Reaves Max Christie Skylar Mays Small forwards LeBron James Cam Reddish Maxwell Lewis Power forwards Rui Hachimura Taurean Prince Harry Giles III Centers Anthony Davis Jaxson Hayes

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Lakers key matchups

The Timberwolves and Lakers are teams that match up well against each other because of their size and length. Their superstars will face the challenge of being guarded by players with the physical traits and skills to defend.

The key player matchups for this contest are decided as per that. The first is Anthony Davis and Rudy Gobert. The former dominated the latter when they faced off last time. Gobert getting a better outing could swing the tie in Minnesota's favor.

The other is between LeBron James and Jaden McDaniels. The latter is among the few players who have matched well against LeBron. McDaniels has the size and length to guard LeBron.