Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Preview and Predictions - 8th December 2019

Arvind S FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview 08 Dec 2019, 03:00 IST SHARE

Force of nature

Match details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers

Date & Time: Sunday, 8th November 2019 (9:30 PM ET)

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Last game results

Minnesota Timberwolves (10-11): 127-139 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder (6th December, Friday)

Los Angeles Lakers (20-3): 136-113 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers (6th December, Friday)

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

After a bright start to the new season, the Minnesota Timberwolves' form has tailed off drastically. They've dropped seven of their last 10 games, including three on the trot, and have slipped to the 8th spot in the Western Conference Standings.

Their task only gets tougher from here on as they face daunting trips to Los Angeles and Phoenix in their next couple of games.

The Timberwolves enter their clash against the Los Angeles Lakers on the back of a disappointing OT loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Minnesota blew an eight-point third-quarter lead to fall to their third straight defeat, and 11th of the season.

Lack of communication on the defensive end of the floor has been a cause for concern for Minnesota the last week or so and coach Ryan Saunders will be hoping for an improved showing when they take on the Lakers, who boast the fifth-best offensive rating in the league.

Advertisement

Key Player - Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns has been on a tear of late. He's averaging 26.2 points and 11.9 rebounds per game and is shooting over 50% from the field.

Towns' improved 3-point shooting has been a driving force behind the Timberwolves' wins this season; KAT is shooting a career-best 43.4% from beyond the arc.

However, Towns will face his biggest test yet when he comes face to face with Anthony Davis and if Minnesota are to stand any chance of pulling off the upset, KAT will need to win that particular battle.

Timberwolves predicted lineup

Robert Covington, Josh Okogie, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jeff Teague, Jarrett Culver

Los Angeles Lakers Preview

Following the arrival of Anthony Davis in Los Angeles this offseason, the Lakers were immediately considered favorites in the West.

However, not even the most ardent of Laker fans could have predicted just how dominant Los Angeles would be.

The Lakers have looked unstoppable all season and boast a conference-best 20-3 record. They recently had a 10-game win streak snapped by the Dallas Mavericks but have rebounded strongly, following up a victory against the Denver Nuggets with blowout wins over the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers.

They've outscored teams 362-305 in their last three games and enter this clash against the Timberwolves riding a wave of confidence.

Key Player - Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis is tormenting teams not only in the paint, but also from beyond the arc, shooting a career-high 34.2% from deep.

Davis is averaging 26.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game this season and teams have had little to no answer to his dominance in the paint.

He also enters this clash fresh off a 39-point display against the Blazers and will be itching to continue his fine run of form with another dominant display against the Timberwolves

Lakers predicted lineup

Anthony Davis, LeBron James, JaVale McGee, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Danny Green

Timberwolves vs Lakers Match Prediction

The Lakers enter this fixture high on confidence, having won 18 of their last 20 games. They boast the league's third and fifth-best defensive and offensive rating respectively and should have no trouble overcoming the Minnesota challenge.

Minnesota simply do not have the firepower to keep up with Los Angeles, or the personnel to try and contain Davis and LeBron.

The fact that Andrew Wiggins could miss this clash for the Timberwolves makes their task all the more difficult.

Where to Watch Timberwolves vs Lakers?

The game will be broadcast on Spectrum Sportsnet and FOX Sports North from 9:30 PM (ET). You can live stream the game via NBA League Pass.