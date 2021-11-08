×
Create
Notifications

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies will host Karl Anthony-Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies will host Karl Anthony-Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday
Michael Macasero
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Nov 08, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Preview

The slumping Minnesota Timberwolves will start a four-game road schedule beginning with a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

Minnesota’s lackluster offense will have to play a major part in halting the team's losing skid. The Timberwolves rely heavily on the duo of Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards to win without much success. Coach Chris Finch will be hoping to squeeze more out of the moribund offense to get them back on the winning track.

Ja Morant just had his worst game of the season against the Washington Wizards. He finished with a paltry 11 points on 4-17 shooting with 6 rebounds and 4 assists. These numbers are downright abnormal compared to what he has been producing in his first seven games of the season.

JA MORANT 360 LAY 😮 https://t.co/8VOKJgjbju

Opposing defenses have been doubling Morant, which has affected his offensive output, with only 14.5 PPG in his last two games. There is an impetus on Jaren Jackson Jr. to offer more support for their starting point guard on offense. A more balanced attack from the Memphis Grizzlies would go a long way in protecting their home court.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

D’Angelo Russell, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ starting point guard, has missed the last few games with an ankle sprain. He is listed as questionable in the game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis' struggling offense could surely get a boost from Russell’s play.

D’Angelo Russell participated in Timberwolves practice today.Chris Finch did not commit to Russell playing on Monday in Memphis (ankle).

Leandro Bolmero has been assigned to the G-League and will not travel with the team. McKinley Wright IV is also set to play for the G-League.

Player:Status:Reason:
Brooks, DillonOutInjury/Illness - Left Hand; Fracture Recovery
Tillie, KillianOutInjury/Illness - Back; Soreness
Williams, ZiaireQuestionableInjury/Illness - Right Wrist; Soreness

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Dillon Brooks’ defense and hustle will continue to be missed by the Memphis Grizzlies. He is still recovering from a left-hand fracture.

Killian Tillie has been ruled out with back soreness. Ziaire Williams is listed as questionable due to right wrist soreness.

Player:Status:Reason:
Bolmaro, LeandroOutG League - On Assignment
Russell, D'Angelo Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Sprain
Wright IV, McKinley OutG League - Two-Way

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be hoping for D&#039;Angelo Russell&#039;s presence to end their losing streak
The Minnesota Timberwolves will be hoping for D'Angelo Russell's presence to end their losing streak

The Minnesota Timberwolves lineup will mostly be made up of wingers, with Karl-Anthony Towns at center and Patrick Beverly as point guard.

Anthony Edwards will play shooting guard, while Jaden McDaniels will handle small forward duties. Taurean Prince will be the small-ball power forward.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies normally roll out a more traditional unit, with Steven Adams plugging the middle and Jaren Jackson Jr. as the power forward.

They will have Ja Morant as the point guard, with the much-improved Desmond Bane at shooting guard. De’Anthony Melton’s defense and grit will give him the starting small forward role.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: Starting 5s

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard - Patrick Beverly | Shooting Guard - Anthony Edwards | Small Forward - Jaden McDaniels | Power Forward - Taurean Prince | Center - Karl Anthony-Towns

Memphis Grizzlies

ALSO READArticle Continues below

Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - Desmond Bane | Small Forward - De’ANdre Melton | POwer Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center - Steven Adams

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी