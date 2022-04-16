Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 16th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves will travel to FedExForum to take on the Memphis Grizzlies in an enticing 2022 NBA Playoffs first-round game.

The Timberwolves had to go through the play-in tournament to seal their playoff berth this year. They beat the LA Clippers 109-104, thanks to D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards' combined effort to score 59 points.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies didn't end their regular season on a high note, losing three of their last five games. They are coming off a 110-139 loss against the Boston Celtics. Santi Aldama scored a team-high 20 points off the bench in the absence of Memphis' key rotation players, who were all rested for the season finale.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

The Timberwolves have listed Taurean Prince on their injury report. Prince is listed as questionable due to knee inflammation.

Player Name Status Reason Taurean Prince Questionable Knee injury

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Grizzlies injury report features only Killian Tillie, who has been ruled out because of a lower back injury.

Player Name Status Reason Killian Tillie Out Lower back injury

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Spreads & Odds - April 16th, 2022

Teams Record Money line Total points (Over and Under) Point spread Minnesota Timberwolves 46-36 +215 Over 236 (-110) +6.5 (-110) Memphis Grizzlies 56-26 -265 Under 236 (-110) -6.5 (-110)

The Grizzlies are favored to win the tie against the Timberwolves. The Grizzlies have been the better team all year and they will also have their regular starting five available with Ja Morant back in the lineup.

Odds sourced from Action Network.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips

Timberwolves Betting Tips

The Timberwolves' totals have gone OVER in four of their last five games. Minnesota is 1-4 against the spread in their last five games. Anthony Edwards is averaging 21.3 points per game across his last ten appearances.

Click here to bet on Anthony Edwards scoring over 20 points via BetMGM.

Grizzlies Betting Tips

The Grizzlies' totals have gone OVER in four of their last five games. Memphis is 2-2-1 against the spread in their last five games. Ja Morant is averaging 27.4 points per game this season.

Click here to bet on Ja Morant scoring over 30 points via BetMGM.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves will likely deploy their preferred starting unit for this game. Patrick Beverly and D'Angelo Russell will start as guards, while Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt and Karl-Anthony Towns will likely occupy the rest of the frontcourt spots.

Malik Beasley, Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies will likely deploy their preferred starting lineup as well. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane will start in the backcourt, with Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams occupying the other three spots.

Kyle Anderson, De'Anthony Melton and John Konchar will play the most minutes off the bench.

Memphis is 7-3 in their last ten games, Minnesota is 4-6 in their last ten games. Ja Morant is back for the Grizzlies after three weeks.

Click here to place a bet on the outcome of the match via BetMGM.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Startin 5s

Timberwolves

G - D'Angelo Russell | G - Patrick Beverley | F - Anthony Edwards | F - Jarred Vanderbilt | C - Karl-Anthony Towns.

Grizzlies

G - Ja Morant | G - Desmond Bane | F - Dillon Brooks | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Steven Adams.

Edited by Arnav