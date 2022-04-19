Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 19th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Memphis Grizzlies will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of a Western Conference first round matchup. The Grizzlies will hope to go into the third game on a level pegging.

The Timberwolves have been inconsistent all season. However, they seem to have hit form at the right time with their incredible win against the LA Clippers in the play-in tournament and Game 1 of this series. Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell are three young players who could help win a championship for the franchise shortly.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have been flying high all season long, finishing the regular season by winning seven of their last 10 games. Led by Ja Morant, the Grizzlies have been one of the surprise packages this season and are a major threat in the West. However, they were shocked by Minnesota in Game 1 and will look to respond with a dominant performance in Game 2 to level the series.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

The Timberwolves have a nearly clean bill of health. Taurean Prince is the only player listed as questionable due to inflammation in his right knee.

Player Status Reason Taurean Prince Questionable Knee

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Grizzlies, like Minnesota, also have almost all their players available. The only absentees are Killian Tillie, who is out with a back injury, while Santi Aldama is questionable due to knee soreness.

Player Status Reason Killian Tillie Out Back Santi Aldama Questionable Knee

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Odds and Spreads - April 19th, 2022

Team Moneyline Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Minnesota Timberwolves +225 Over 241 +6.5 Memphis Grizzlies -280 Under 241 -6.5

The Grizzlies are favored heavily because the oddsmakers expect a bounce-back performance from Ja Morant and co. after their disappointing outing in Game 1. Memphis has also won 30 games at home this season and have the firepower and explosiveness to beat any team on their day.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips

Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns dropped 60 points in a game this season. The Timberwolves have won four of their last 10 games. The T-Wolves almost have a fully fit roster.

Click here to bet on Anthony Edwards scoring more than 22 points.

Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant is averaging 27.6 PPG. Dillon Brooks is averaging 18.5 PPG. The Grizzlies ended the regular season with seven wins in their last 10 games.

Click here to bet on this game going into overtime.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves

Patrick Beverley and D'Angelo Russell should man the backcourt, while the forwards could be Anthony Edwards and Jared Vanderbilt. Karl-Anthony Towns will likely start as the center.

Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant will likely start as the guard alongside Desmond Bane. The forwards could be Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr., while Steven Adams starts at center.

Memphis has won 30 games at home this season. Minnesota has won 20 games on the road this season. Both teams have all their starters fit.

Click here to bet on this game between the Timberwolves and the Grizzlies.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Starting 5s

Minnesota Timberwolves

G: Patrick Beverley; G: D'Angelo Russell; F: Anthony Edwards; F: Jarred Vanderbilt; C: Karl-Anthony Towns.

Memphis Grizzlies

G - Ja Morant; G - Desmond Bane; F - Dillon Brooks; F - Jaren Jackson Jr.; C - Steven Adams.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this game? Memphis Grizzlies Minnesota Timberwolves 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav