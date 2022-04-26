Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 26th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Memphis Grizzlies will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of their first-round matchup. The series is tied at two games apiece.

The Timberwolves have been inconsistent all season. However, they seem to have gotten on track at the right time. They pulled off an incredible win against the LA Clippers in the play-in tournament and performed well in Games 1 and 4 of this series.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell are a solid core capable of contending for a championship if surrounded by the right pieces.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have been flying high all season long, finishing the regular season by winning seven of their last 10 games. Led by Ja Morant, the Grizzlies have been a surprise success this season and a major threat in the West.

However, they were shocked by Minnesota in Game 1, losing 130-117. They responded with dominant showings in Games 2 and 3, but succumbed to the Timberwolves in Game 4.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

The Timberwolves enter this game fully healthy as they aim to replicate their impressive performances from Games 1 and 4. A victory would allow them the opportunity to close the series back home in Game 6.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Grizzlies, like Minnesota, are mostly healthy. The only absentees are Killian Tillie, who is out with a back injury, and Santi Aldama due to knee soreness.

Player Status Reason Killian Tillie Out Back Santi Aldama Out Knee

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Odds and Spreads - April 26th, 2022

Team Moneyline Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Minnesota Timberwolves +205 Over 232.5 +6 Memphis Grizzlies -255 Under 232.5 -6

The Grizzlies are heavily favored as the oddsmakers expect a bounce-back performance after their disappointing outing in Game 4 at home.

Memphis has firepower from the perimeter with the likes of Desmond Bane and has shown the ability to overcome double-digit deficits.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips

Timberwolves Betting Tips

Karl-Anthony Towns dropped 60 points in a game this season. The Timberwolves have won four of their last 10 games. The T-Wolves almost have a fully fit roster.

Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips

Ja Morant is averaging 27.6 PPG. Dillon Brooks is averaging 18.5 PPG. The Grizzlies ended the regular season with seven wins in their last 10 games.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves

Patrick Beverley and D'Angelo Russell should man the backcourt, while the forwards will likely be Anthony Edwards and Jared Vanderbilt. Karl-Anthony Towns will likely start as the center.

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves second Timberwolves player to tally 30+ points & 10+ rebounds in a playoff game second Timberwolves player to tally 30+ points & 10+ rebounds in a playoff game 🙌 https://t.co/1C7Wo7BbZG

Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant will start at guard alongside Desmond Bane. Their starting forwards will likely be Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr., with Steven Adams at center.

Morant should be in high spirits after being officially awarded the title of this year's most improved player.

Memphis has won 30 games at home this season. Minnesota has won 20 games on the road this season. Both teams have all their starters fit.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Starting 5s

Minnesota Timberwolves

G: Patrick Beverley; G: D'Angelo Russell; F: Anthony Edwards; F: Jarred Vanderbilt; C: Karl-Anthony Towns.

Memphis Grizzlies

G - Ja Morant; G - Desmond Bane; F - Dillon Brooks; F - Jaren Jackson Jr.; C - Steven Adams.

