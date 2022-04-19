Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 19th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Minnesota Timberwolves will head to the FedEx Forum Arena for Game 2 of their first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. The Timberwolves put in a great performance to grab a 130-117 win in the opening game of the series.

Anthony Edwards scored 36 points on 52.2% shooting in his playoff debut. Karl-Anthony Towns added 29 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to help his teammate. The T-Wolves had a grip on the game right from the tip-off and despite all the trash talk from the Grizzlies' players and fans, they stayed cool and walked away with the win.

Ja Morant racked up 34 points and made eight assists, while Dillon Brooks scored 24 for the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 against Minnesota. However, both of their efforts were insufficient on the night as the Timberwolves made a statement of intent by bagging a stellar win on the road.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies | NBA Playoffs 2021-22.

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 19, 8:30 PM ET [Wednesday, April 20, 6:00 AM IST].

Venue: FedEx Forum Arena, Memphis, TN.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Anthony Edwards has been excellent for the Minnesota Timberwolves this season

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been one of the most electrifying teams in the NBA this season. Their stellar performances in the regular season helped them make the playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign.

The team is riding high on confidence after a stunning win in Game 1, but they have a long road ahead if they are to grab the series win.

Anthony Edwards has looked in great form and that will be extremely encouraging for the team. Karl-Anthony Towns had a poor outing in the play-in game against the LA Clippers, but made up for it by putting up a stunning 29-point display against the Grizzlies.

Although the T-Wolves are in great form going into Game 2, a resurgent performance can be expected from the Grizzlies as they look to level the series. However, Minnesota seems to be prepared for their opponents and no matter how tough it gets, they are all set to bring in their best.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - D'Angelo Russell | G - Patrick Beverley | F - Anthony Edwards | F - Jarred Vanderbilt | C - Karl-Anthony Towns.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies will look to bounce back after a disappointing defeat in Game 1

The Memphis Grizzlies' achievements in the regular season came as a surprise to many. They are undoubtedly a team to watch out for and the way they have outplayed everyone's expectations is simply incredible. Despite losing Game 1, they cannot be ruled out of making a turnaround in Game 2.

Ja Morant had a good outing against the Minnesota Timberwolves in what was one of the bright spots for the Grizzlies last time out. He will be looking to carry that forward for the rest of the series to take the Grizzlies to the next round.

But the Timberwolves are not going to make it that easy for him. They have the likes of Patrick Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt who are sensational defenders. These players could stop Morant, thereby making it necessary for others on Memphis' roster to step up their game.

This game is crucial for the Grizzlies as another loss would put them at a major disadvantage. The likes of Dillon Brooks, Desmond Bane and Steven Adams will have to deliver big performances if they are to defeat an upbeat Timberwolves side.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant | G - Desmond Bane | F - Dillon Brooks | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Steven Adams.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Odds & Spreads - April 19, 2022

Team Name Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Minnesota Timberwolves +235 [-110] Over 241 [-110] +7 Memphis Grizzlies -300 [-110] Under 241 [-110] -7

Despite their defeat in Game 1, the Memphis Grizzlies are being favored to win Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves because of their sensational roster. Ja Morant is undoubtedly their star to watch out for, but they can also count on the likes of Dillon Brooks and Desmond Bane to deliver the goods.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips

Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards has averaged 28.2 PPG in his last five appearances. The Timberwolves have lost eight of their last 10 playoff games on the road. The Timberwolves have gone over the total in their last five games.

Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant has averaged 27.2 PPG and 7.8 APG in his last five appearances. The Grizzlies have lost eight of their last 10 playoff games at home. The total has gone over in 21 of the Grizzlies games at home this season.

Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies series is one of the most exciting ones in the Western Conference. Both sides have talented youngsters who have been impressive whenever they have taken the court.

Considering the players they have and the need to pick up a win, the Grizzlies are expected to win Game 2 and level the series.

The Grizzlies have won seven of the last 10 meetings between the two teams.

The Grizzlies have a 30-11 record at home, while the Timberwolves have a 20-21 record while playing on the road.

The Timberwolves and the Grizzlies ended the regular season as the first and the second ranked teams according to the points scored per game.

Where to watch the Timberwolves vs Grizzlies game ?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. The game between the Timberwolves and the Grizzlies will also be nationally telecast on NBA TV. Bally Sports North and and Bally Sports Southeast will locally air the game.

