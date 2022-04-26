Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 26th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Minnesota Timberwolves will travel to the FedEx Forum Arena for Game 5 of their first-round NBA playoffs matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Both teams played out an exciting Game 4 which ultimately went in favor of the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 33 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the way while Anthony Edwards added 24 points on 50% shooting from the field.

Veteran Patrick Beverley, also chipped in with 17 points and all of their efforts paid off as the Timberwolves tied the series 2-2 with a 119-118 win.

With Ja Morant unable to find anything on the offensive end, Desmond Bane starred for the Grizzlies as he scored 34 points on the night. The youngster was stellar from three-point range as he racked up eight shots from beyond the arc.

However, his efforts didn't lead his side to a win as the Timberwolves hung on and grabbed a decisive victory at the Target Center.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies | NBA Playoffs 2021-22.

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 26, 7:30 PM ET [Wednesday, April 27, 5:00 AM IST].

Venue: FedEx Forum Arena, Memphis, TN.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Memphis Grizzlies v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Four

The Minnesota Timberwolves showed a lot of improvement in Game 4 after their defensive collapse in Game 3. Karl-Anthony Towns, who was heavily criticized for his poor offensive displays in this series, silenced his critics by making some big plays down the stretch in Game 4.

Anthony Edwards has also been extremely good in the playoffs. The youngster has made some crucial plays and has been key to the Timberwolves staying in the series. If he continues playing in a similar vein, Minnesota can certainly cause a lot of problems for the Grizzlies.

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves BIG KAT WITH THE BIG BUCKETS BIG KAT WITH THE BIG BUCKETS https://t.co/vtkdOO10QM

Game 5 will be crucial for both the teams as the winner will take a 3-2 lead. The Timberwolves will be highly motivated after their previous win but have lacked a bit of consistency with their performances in the series. If they can push that out of their display in Game 5, they have a big chance of going 3-2 up.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - D'Angelo Russell | G - Patrick Beverley | F - Anthony Edwards | F - Jarred Vanderbilt | C - Karl-Anthony Towns.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Memphis Grizzlies v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Four

The Memphis Grizzlies kept themselves in Game 4 till the end, despite a brilliant performance by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Ja Morant only scored 11 points but made his presence felt by making 15 assists.

The youngster recently won the NBA's Most Improved Player of the Year award. Morant will be hoping to celebrate that victory by putting on a clinic against the Timberwolves in Game 5.

Desmond Bane's performances have been brilliant in the playoffs and he carried much of Memphis' offensive load in Game 4. If he keeps firing similarly, the Grizzlies can certainly make things difficult for the Timberwolves.

Dillon Brooks has also been great on both ends of the floor and his production has been crucial while Tyus Jones has been phenomenal off the bench. Jones made some big plays in Game 4 and the team will be hoping for him to continue firing throughout the series.

Others like Brandon Clarke and Kyle Anderson have also done a terrific job off the bench. They will need to continue doing the same in this game if the Grizzlies are to reclaim the lead in this series.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant | G - Desmond Bane | F - Dillon Brooks | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Xavier Tillman.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Odds & Spreads - April 26, 2022

Team Name Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Minnesota Timberwolves +220 Over 232.5 [-110] +6.5 [-110] Memphis Grizzlies -275 Under 232.5 [-110] -6.5 [-110]

The Grizzlies are being favored in this game mainly because they will have the home crowd behind them.

Although they lost the previous game, the Grizzlies are not a side that can be taken lightly. The likes of Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks are in stellar form. Even though Ja Morant has not been scoring heavily, he has been involved in the game by grabbing rebounds and making those extra passes to his teammates.

Minnesota have momentum on their side entering this game after their Game 4 victory but will be up against it right from the start.

Odds sourced from BetMGM SB.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves have a 3-3 record in Game 5 of the playoffs. The Timberwolves have a 6-23 record on the road in playoffs. The Timberwolves have gone over the total in their last five games.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies have gone over the total in four of their last five games. The Grizzlies have a 5-5 record in Game 5 of the playoffs. The Grizzlies have a 20-21 record at home in the playoffs.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies Match Prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies series has been one of the most enthralling matchups in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Both teams have shown their desire to win and it looks like this series will go down to the wire.

Game 5 will be crucial for both sides with the series level at 2-2. The Grizzlies may just edge out a win here as they have homecourt advantage. They will also be motivated to extract some revenge after their close loss in Game 4.

The Grizzlies are ranked second [115.8] in terms of most points scored in the playoffs, while the Timberwolves are ranked eighth [110].

The Timberwolves lead the league among teams in the playoffs with the most turnovers, while the Grizzlies are ranked fourth on that list.

The Grizzlies are ranked tenth in terms of field goal efficiency in playoffs, while the Timberwolves are ranked fifteenth.

Where to watch the Timberwolves vs Grizzlies game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This playoff game between the Timberwolves and the Grizzlies will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports North.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra