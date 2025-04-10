  • home icon
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 10 | NBA 2024-25 season

By Kevin McCormick
Modified Apr 10, 2025 14:49 GMT
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies - Source: Imagn
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart (Source: Imagn)

Given their placement in the standings, Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies is one of the most notable matchups on the NBA slate Thursday. Both teams still find themselves working hard to solidify playoff positioning.

With just a few games to go, the middle of the Western Conference is air-tight. Only two-and-a-half games separate third place from eighth place, resulting in what could be a wild final few days of the season.

Among those caught up in the chaos of the standings are the Timberwolves and Grizzlies. Memphis is currently slinging on to the highly coveted sixth seed. Minnesota isn't far behind, trailing Ja Morant and company by just one game in eighth place.

also-read-trending Trending

Thursday will be the third and final meeting between these teams this season. The Grizzlies have a commanding lead on the series, winning the first two matchups.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury reports

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

Heading into one of their biggest games of the regular season, the Minnesota Timberwolves find themselves at full strength. At the time this is being written, they have no players listed on their injury report.

Memphis Grizzlies injury report

As for the Memphis Grizzlies, they have a handful of rotation players who won't be in action against the Timberwolves Thursday. The most notable name is rookie Jaylen Wells, who is out after taking a scary fall in a game earlier this week. Aside from him, Brandon Clarke (knee) and Zyon Pullin (patellar) have also been ruled out.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: Starting lineups and depth charts

Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup and depth chart

Entering the game at full strength, the Timberwolves likely won't be making any changes to the starting lineup. Chris Finch is expected to open the game with a five-man unit of Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert.

Below is a snapshot of the Timberwolves' depth chart in the home stretch of the regular season:

Point guardShooting guardSmall forwardPower forward Center
Mike ConleyAnthony EdwardsJaden McDanielsJulius RandleRudy Gobert
Donte DiVincenzoNickeil Alexander-WalkerJaylen ClarkNaz ReidLuka Garza
Rob Dillingham Terrence Shannon Jr.Joe InglesLeonard Miller
Bones Hyland
Tristen Newton
Memphis Grizzlies starting lineup and depth chart

Due to Jaylen Wells being sidelined, the Grizzlies have a void to fill in their starting lineup in this pivotal game. On Thursday, they're projected to open the game with Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Vince Williams Jr., Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey.

Below is the full breakoutdown of the Grizzlies depth chart:

Point guardShooting guardSmall forwardPower forward Center
Ja MorantDesmond BaneVince Williams Jr.Jaren Jackson Jr.Zach Edey
Scotty Pippen Jr.Luke KennardJohn KoncharSanti AldamaJay Huff
Yuki KawamuraCam SpencerGG JacksonLamar StevensMarvin Bagley III
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: How to watch

The NBA's TV schedule worked out for this matchup, as the world will get to see these teams battle to try and avoid the play-in tournament. Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies is slated to tip off at 9:30 pm Eastern Time and will be broadcast to a national audience on TNT.

