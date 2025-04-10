Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 10 | NBA 2024-25 season

Given their placement in the standings, Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies is one of the most notable matchups on the NBA slate Thursday. Both teams still find themselves working hard to solidify playoff positioning.
With just a few games to go, the middle of the Western Conference is air-tight. Only two-and-a-half games separate third place from eighth place, resulting in what could be a wild final few days of the season.
Among those caught up in the chaos of the standings are the Timberwolves and Grizzlies. Memphis is currently slinging on to the highly coveted sixth seed. Minnesota isn't far behind, trailing Ja Morant and company by just one game in eighth place.
Thursday will be the third and final meeting between these teams this season. The Grizzlies have a commanding lead on the series, winning the first two matchups.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury reports
Minnesota Timberwolves injury report
Heading into one of their biggest games of the regular season, the Minnesota Timberwolves find themselves at full strength. At the time this is being written, they have no players listed on their injury report.
Memphis Grizzlies injury report
As for the Memphis Grizzlies, they have a handful of rotation players who won't be in action against the Timberwolves Thursday. The most notable name is rookie Jaylen Wells, who is out after taking a scary fall in a game earlier this week. Aside from him, Brandon Clarke (knee) and Zyon Pullin (patellar) have also been ruled out.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: Starting lineups and depth charts
Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup and depth chart
Entering the game at full strength, the Timberwolves likely won't be making any changes to the starting lineup. Chris Finch is expected to open the game with a five-man unit of Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert.
Below is a snapshot of the Timberwolves' depth chart in the home stretch of the regular season:
Memphis Grizzlies starting lineup and depth chart
Due to Jaylen Wells being sidelined, the Grizzlies have a void to fill in their starting lineup in this pivotal game. On Thursday, they're projected to open the game with Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Vince Williams Jr., Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey.
Below is the full breakoutdown of the Grizzlies depth chart:
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: How to watch
The NBA's TV schedule worked out for this matchup, as the world will get to see these teams battle to try and avoid the play-in tournament. Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies is slated to tip off at 9:30 pm Eastern Time and will be broadcast to a national audience on TNT.
Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.