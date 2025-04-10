Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction and Betting Tips | April 10, 2024

The Minnesota Timberwolves, last season's Western Conference finalist, saw their chance to secure a spot in the playoffs and avoid the Play-In Tournament take a hit in their last game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

They have another chance to return to winning ways when they take the road once again to face fellow challengers the Memphis Grizzlies in one of the five games scheduled for Thursday.

The Timberwolves are eighth while the Grizzlies are two places above in sixth in the hotly contested Western Conference.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies game details and odds

The game will be broadcast live on TNT, FDSN, truTV and MAX. Streaming will be accessible through FuboTV and NBA League Pass. Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET

Money line: Timberwolves -110 vs. Grizzlies -110

Spread: Timberwolves +1.0 (-115) vs. Grizzlies -1.0 (-105)

Total over/under: Timberwolves o233.0 (-110) vs. Grizzlies u233 (-110)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies preview

The Timberwolves previously had won five in a row, including the hard-fought 140-139 double OT win against the Denver Nuggets on Apr. 1.

However, their most recent game ended in a 110-103 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. Despite Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo combining for 49 points, the Bucks rallied from a 20-point third-quarter deficit to snap the T-Wolves' five-game winning run.

The Grizzlies (47-32) shocked the league by firing coach Taylor Jenkins. They went on to lose four games in a row from March 27 to April 1. However, things have looked promising recently, as rivals losing and three consecutive road wins have seen them take the last spot for an automatic playoff place at the moment.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies betting props

Guard Anthony Edwards' point total is set at 26.7, which is slightly below his season average of 27.4 points. In his last 10 games for the Timberwolves, he averaged 27.0 points. So the safe bet here is the under.

Meanwhile, Ja Morant's point total is 21.3, which is slightly below his season average of 23.0 ppg. He averaged 30.6 ppg in his last 10 games and the safe bet is to take the over.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction

The game between Minnesota and Memphis is projected to be a close game. Based on the moneyline odds, both teams are projected to win at 47.63%.

