Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction and betting tips | December 8, 2023

The Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Memphis Grizzlies in an interconference clash at the FedEx Forum on Friday, Dec. 8. The Bluff City clash will see the Timberwolves looking to consolidate their position as the table toppers in the Western Conference, while the Grizzlies sans Ja Morant will hope to add another win to their tally as they continue on their erratic campaign this season. The good news though is the team coming off a win against the Detroit Pistons.

Minnesota is coming off a win as well, edging the San Antonio Spurs 102-94. On a regular season matchup comparison, the Timberwolves hold a 54-52 advantage against the Grizzles, including a 119-97 win earlier this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

Game details:

Teams: Minnesota Timberwolves (16-4) vs Memphis Grizzlies (6-14)

Date and time: December 8, 2023, 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: FedEx Forum, Memphis

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: Preview

The Grizzlies have shown signs of bouncing back with three wins in their last four games. While there is plenty of catching up to do, a win against the top-placed Timberwolves would be a massive confidence booster to a side that's struggled with injuries and inconsistency throughout the season.

Desmond Bane leads Memphis with 25.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. Jaren Jackson Jr. (19.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks), Marcus Smart (12.5 points), and Santi Aldama (13.4 points and 6.1 rebounds) are the key pieces who can be relied upon to chip on consistently. Their defense has been their better weapon this time around.

As for the Timberwolves, they have bulldozed every other opposition they have suited up against this season. The team is first in scoring defense this season, and that has been their biggest strength.

Anthony Edwards leads from the front averaging 25.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. Karl-Anthony Towns (21.8 points and 9.1 rebounds), Mike Conley (10.8 points and 6.1 assists), and Rudy Gobert (13.4 points and 12.1 rebounds), have all lived up to expectations.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted starting lineups

Expect the Grizzlies with the same unit as the last game. Derrick Rose, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., David Roddy and Bismack Biyombo will likely be their starting five.

The Timberwolves are unlikely to tinker with their starters as well. Mike Conley Jr., Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Rudy Gobert will be the starting unit.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: Betting tips

Anthony Edwards is the one to watch out for with an o/u of 24.5 (-129 over and -106 under). Karl-Anthony Towns is 21.5 with -108 under and -127 under. For the Grizzlies, Desmond Bane is 24.5 with -123 over and -111 under.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction

The Timberwolves head into the contest with the upper hand and they have their stars playing some of the best basketball this season. They are deep and versatile, and these factors are a problem for the Grizzlies. They will have to ensure that their key pieces absence' has to be made up by the players on the floor. The good news is their recent form. This could be a tough contest for Minnesota if the Grizzlies start strong. Chalk up a win for the Timberwolves though.