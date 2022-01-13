Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview - January 13th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves will head to the FedEx Forum Arena for a matchup against the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, January 13. Both these teams have faced off twice so far this season and share one win each in those encounters.

The Timberwolves come into this game after suffering a narrow defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. Both teams were all tied at 125 points apiece and that was when Brandon Ingram took things under control to nail a clutch three and give the Pelicans their fifteenth win of the season.

Karl Anthony-Towns and Anthony Edwards combined for 54 points, but their efforts fell short on the night. The team will be hoping for a change in fortunes heading into the game on Thursday. However, their opponents come in the form of a red-hot Grizzlies team.

The team have won 10 games in a row, the highest active winning streak in the NBA currently. They are oozing with confidence and will certainly come into the game with hopes of extending their run. Ja Morant has been in top form and his performances have helped him win praise from many in the NBA community.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Thursday, January 13, 9:00 PM ET [Friday, January 14, 6:30 AM IST]

Venue: FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves have had a much better season this term as compared to last year when they finished 13th in the West. Edwards and Anthony-Towns have both been brilliant, having both contributed to the team's success this season. Minnesota is currently ranked ninth in the West, holding a 20-21 record. A win in this game is very important, as it will help them get back to the .500 mark.

The core of the team is built around youngsters. However, having a veteran like Patrick Beverley has certainly been a great help to them. He has chipped in with some great performances and will hope to keep contributing when the team needs him.

Going up against the Grizzlies, the Timberwolves cannot afford to have any shortcomings. All players in the franchise need to be at their very best. With all of their starters back, they will be pushing to get to a win and put an end to the brilliant run of the Grizzlies.

Key Player - Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl Anthony-Towns has developed into becoming one of the best shooting centers in the league. He is having a terrific season and is making a strong case to be voted into this year's All-Star game. The 26-year-old is averaging 24.6 PPG and 9.3 RPG in 34 appearances while shooting at 51.6% efficiency from the field.

Anthony-Towns is undoubtedly great on the offensive end. But going up against Ja Morant and the Grizzlies means he will have to provide the team with his exceptional play on defense. Especially in terms of rim protection as the Grizzlies are capable of doing a lot of damage there with their inside threats.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - D'Angelo Russell, G - Anthony Edwards, F - Jaden McDaniels, F - Jarred Vanderbilt, C - Karl Anthony-Towns

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies have been making a lot of noise this week, courtesy of their dominant run. Having silenced teams like the Lakers, Warriors and the Nets, the Grizzlies have suddenly emerged as the dark horse in the West. Led by the charismatic Ja Morant, Memphis broke their franchise record by winning 9 games in a row.

They are, however, currently on a roll and will not stop there. Going into the game against the Timberwolves, the team are high on confidence and will be keen to get another win. The franchise has not feared any opponents they have squared up against and this mentality will definitely help them to gain further success this season.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant has been playing at the top level this season. His game from beyond the arc has improved a lot since he returned from injury. The 22-year-old has elite athleticism and thrown down some monstrous dunks this season, and his block against the Lakers still amazes many.

Coming off a clutch performance against the Warriors, the 2019-20 NBA Rookie of the Year will be hoping to continue his good run against the Timberwolves and lead the franchise to their thirtieth win of the season.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant, G - Desmond Bane, F - Ziaire Williams, F - Kyle Anderson, C - Jaren Jackson Jr.

Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

The Timberwolves and Grizzlies are both young and exciting teams to watch out for. Coming into this one, the Grizzlies look to be the better side, due to the run they are on and the strong performances they have put on.

A win in this game would help the Memphis-based side take a 2-1 lead in the 4 game regular season series between the two teams.

Where to watch the Timberwolves vs Grizzlies game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. The game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies will be locally telecast on Bally Sports North and Bally Sports Southeast.

