Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview - November 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies will host the Minnesota Timberwolves for an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game at FedExForum on Monday.

Minnesota is coming off four straight losses. The LA Clippers beat them 104-84 in their previous outing.

Meanwhile, Memphis saw their two-game winning run end against the Washington Wizards in their last match. They lost the tie 87-115.

Match Details

Fixture - Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Monday, November 8, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday, November 9, 2021; 6:30 AM IST)

Venue - FedExForum, Memphis, TN.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been struggling with injuries and form at the worst possible time. The T'Wolves have a lot to figure out if they are to have a decent chance to end their slump on Monday.

Minnesota's offense hasn't been able to click. They have failed to score 100 or more points in three of their last four games. The case was no different against the LA Clippers in their previous outing.

The T'Wolves shot just 34.8% from the floor as a team. They had a 20-point lead but blew it after a dismal second-half performance.

Karl-Anthony Towns put in an efficient shift, scoring 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting for the Minnesota Timberwolves. The rest of his teammates shot well below 40% and will have to contribute more to help the team get back to winning ways.

Key Player - Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns in action during Los Angeles Clippers v Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns had a great game against the LA Clippers individually. That wasn't the case in the Minnesota Timberwolves' three defeats before that game.

Towns needs to continue to perform this efficiently to lead his team to a win against the Memphis Grizzlies.

KAT having a great game would elevate the performance of the team as a whole, making him a key player for the Minnesota Timberwolves for this game.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - Patrick Beverley; G - Anthony Edwards; F - Jaden McDaniels; F - Taurean Prince; C - Karl-Anthony Towns.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies suffered their biggest loss of the season against the Washington Wizards in their last game. They started well but ran out of steam after the first quarter.

The Grizzlies just couldn't get going on offense, making just 34% of their field goals as a team. They also made just six 3s all night.

Only three players managed to score in double-digits on the night. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the way with 13 points, while Ja Morant had 11 and Desmond Bane recorded 10 points.

The Memphis Grizzlies are expected to bounce back as they were in decent form before their loss against the Wizards.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant in action during Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors

Ja Morant's splendid form at the start of the 2021-22 NBA season was key to their 5-3 start to the campaign.

He has cooled off a little over the last two games, though, and will need a huge game to ensure the Memphis Grizzlies defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.

Morant needs to impact the game with both his scoring and playmaking to make a difference. He will be up against a stingy defender like Patrick Beverley, so he will need to put in a disciplined shift in the game.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant; G - De'Anthony Melton; F - Desmond Bane; F - Jaren Jackson Jr.; C - Steven Adams.

Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

Apart from their loss to the Wizards, the Memphis Grizzlies have been in solid form. The same can't be said for the Minnesota Timberwolves, though, as they have been struggling heavily for long stretches.

This makes the Grizzlies the overwhelming favorites to win this matchup.

Where to watch Timberwolves vs Grizzlies

The game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies will be televised locally by Bally Sports North and Bally Sports Southeast. Fans can also catch live action online via a subscription to NBA League Pass.

