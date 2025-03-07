Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat Prediction and Betting Tips | March 7, 2025

One of the eight games scheduled for Friday night is the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat matchup at the Kaseya Center in South Beach. The Timberwolves are coming off a win against the Charlotte Hornets as part of their two-game trip, while the Heat put up a valiant effort in the loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Tonight's game is the second and final meeting of the season between the Timberwolves and Heat. Miami stole one away in Minnesota last Nov. 10, with Tyler Herro scoring 26 points in the 95-94 victory. The Heat hasn't swept the Timberwolves since the 2016-17 NBA season.

Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network North in Minnesota and FanDuel Sports Network Sun in Florida. It will also be available via live stream on FuboTV and NBA League Pass, which are both paid subscriptions.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat Prediction, Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Timberwolves (-182) vs. Heat (+150)

Spread: Timberwolves -4.5 (-108) vs. Heat +4.5 (-112)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves o216 (-110) vs. Heat u216 (-112)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves are currently on a three-game winning streak. They have a record of 35-29, which is good for seventh place in the Western Conference. They are just half a game behind the sixth spot and four games back of the Top 4.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat also sit at No. 7 in the Eastern Conference at 29-32. They have been inconsistent all season long, with four wins in their last 10 games. They can pick up some momentum starting Friday when their five-game homestand begins.

Tonight's game will also be the 70th regular-season matchup between the Timberwolves and Heat. The Heat are slightly ahead 36-33 in the all-time head-to-head standings.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat Predicted Starting Lineups

Timberwolves

G - Donte DiVincenzo | G - Anthony Edwards | F - Jaden McDaniels | F - Julius Randle | C - Naz Reid

Heat

G - Terry Rozier | G - Tyler Herro | F - Alec Burks | F - Kevin Love | C - Bam Adebayo

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tip-off.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat Betting Tips

Anthony Edwards has an over/under of 25.5 points via FanDuel. Bet on "Ant Man" to go OVER (-125) against the Miami Heat. He has scored at least 26 points in two of his last three games.

Bam Adebayo is favored to go OVER (-128) 19.5 points via Sleeper. Expect Adebayo to hit the mark and score at least 20 points on Friday night. He has registered 20 points or more in two of his past three games.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat Prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves are the slight favorites to beat the Miami Heat on Friday's matchup. The Timberwolves are on a roll recently, and it could carry over against a short-handed Heat lineup. However, expect the hosts to make things interesting.

The prediction is a win for the Timberwolves, with the Heat covering the spread and the total going OVER 216 points.

