Minnesota Timberwolves vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Milwaukee Bucks in a lopsided NBA 2021-22 clash at the Fiserv Forum tonight. The game will feature a showdown between Karl-Anthony Towns and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks are coming off a 119-109 win against the Indiana Pacers, a game that saw Antetokounmpo almost pull off a triple-double. The Timberwolves, meanwhile, succumbed to a 107-98 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans in their most recent outing.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

The Timberwolves have been extremely lucky regarding injuries, as they will take on the Bucks with zero injured players. Head coach Chris Finch will have his complete squad to choose from, and will be able to field a starting lineup of his choice.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Milwaukee Bucks have been dealing with a flurry of injuries lately. Semi Ojeleye (calf) is listed as probable for tonight's game, while star center Brook Lopez has been ruled out with a back problem.

Bobby Portis (hamstring) is also probable for the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Jrue Holiday has been sidelined with an ankle issue. Donte DiVincenzo is a long-term absentee as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

Player Status Reason Semi Ojeleye Probable Calf Brook Lopez Out Back Bobby Portis Probable Hamstring Jrue Holiday Out Ankle Donte DiVincenzo Out Ankle

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have settled for a backcourt pairing of D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards, which provides the right blend of shooting and playmaking. Josh Okogie could feature at the 3 in the capacity of a defensive specialist, while Jaden McDaniels is likely to take up the role of the starting power forward.

Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 32 points and 14 rebounds in the Timberwolves' last game, and should start at the center position tonight. Meanwhile, Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley and Jordan McLaughlin should come off the bench to try and make a difference.

Milwaukee Bucks

With Jrue Holiday out, the Milwaukee Bucks will start the game with veteran point guard George Hill at the 1, with Grayson Allen playing at the shooting guard position.

Khris Middleton should continue to be deployed at small forward, and Thanasis Antetokounmpo is the likely candidate to play at the 4. In Brook Lopez's absence, the Bucks are experimenting with Giannis Antetokounmpo at center.

Jordan Nwora, Rodney Hood and Justin Robinson could come off the bench to split minutes with the starters.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting 5s

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard - D'Angelo Russell | Shooting Guard - Anthony Edwards | Small Forward - Josh Okogie | Power Forward - Jaden McDaniels | Center - Karl-Anthony Towns.

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - George Hill | Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen | Small Forward - Khris Middleton | Power Forward - Thanasis Antetokounmpo | Center - Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Edited by Bhargav