Minnesota Timberwolves vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8, 2025

Tuesday's matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks has serious implications for the playoff seedings. The Bucks are looking to extend their winning streak to five, while the Timberwolves can't afford a loss with how tight the West standings are with one week to go.

It's also their second matchup of the season, with the Bucks coming out of Target Center on Feb. 13 with a 103-101 win. Brook Lopez hit two free throws with 10 seconds left to give Milwaukee the lead, while Anthony Edwards missed the game-winning 3-point shot.

Fans can watch the game on local channels FanDuel Sports Network North and FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin. It's also available via live stream on FuboTV and NBA League Pass, which are both paid subscriptions. Tip off is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks Preview, Prediction and Betting Odds

Moneyline: Timberwolves (-180) vs. Bucks (+150)

Spread: Timberwolves -4 (-108) vs. Bucks +4 (-112)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves o223.5 (-102) vs. Bucks u223.5 (-114)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Timberwolves (46-32) are in a crazy four-way tie with the LA Clippers, Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies in the West standings. They need a win to keep their chances of finishing outside the play-in tournament high. They only hold the tiebreaker against the Grizzlies.

Meanwhile, the Bucks (44-34) are sitting fifth in the East standings with four games left on their schedule. They still have a chance to catch the Indiana Pacers, but it looks like they are heading to a rematch against them in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Lineups

Timberwolves

G - Mike Conley Jr. | G - Anthony Edwards | F - Jaden McDaniels | F - Julius Randle | C - Rudy Gobert

Bucks

G - Kevin Porter Jr. | G - Taurean Prince | F - Kyle Kuzma | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Brook Lopez

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks Betting Tips

Anthony Edwards has an over/under of 27.5 points via Sleeper. Edwards has gone OVER (-116) 27.5 in his last three games. Bet on "Ant-Man" to do the same against the Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is favored to go UNDER (-137) 31.5 points via Sleeper. "The Greek Freak" has scored 32 points or more in his past three games. Take the risk and put your money on him to go OVER (-119).

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks Prediction

The Timberwolves are the slight favorites over the Bucks for Tuesday's game. The Bucks are missing Damian Lillard, which gives the visitors a disadvantage. Nevertheless, the hosts are still capable of getting the win, especially with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The prediction is a win for the Bucks, with the total going OVER 223.5 points.

