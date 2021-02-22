Minnesota Timberwolves vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - February 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The struggling Minnesota Timberwolves are visiting Fiserv Forum to take on the Milwaukee Bucks. The Timberwolves' season is fading into oblivion as they have suffered from a plethora of injuries. They are last in the league in wins and with an early record of 7-24, they are most certainly out of playoff contention.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks are flying high. They are 18-13 for the season and are in the third position in the Eastern Conference. The reigning MVP and DPOY, Giannis Antetokounmpo is impressing everyone yet again and is making a case for his third consecutive MVP award.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Tuesday, February 23rd, 8:00 PM ET (Wednesday, February 24th, 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks continue their mission to win an NBA title. They are yet again projected to be a high playoff seed this season and a lot of expectations lie on their post-season performances. Even though the Bucks are playing well, they went on a shocking five-game losing streak in between. But they have rebounded to win two consecutively since then.

Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday are scoring consistently and are proving to be a great supporting cast for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Jrue Holiday is out of the lineup and Bryn Forbes starts as his replacement for the time being.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging incredible numbers and could win his third MVP award this season. He is leading the team in points, assists, rebounds, blocks, and minutes played. Despite the Bucks' losses, Giannis Antetokounmpo's numbers haven't dropped at all. Antetokounmpo, as usual, is the team's anchor and a great performance from him is crucial for a Bucks victory.

Giannis last 7 games (via @statmuse):



36.6 MPG | 32.0 PPG | 14.6 RPG | 7.0 APG | 53.6 FG% | 74.7 FT% pic.twitter.com/z8y4yx49iY — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 22, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G Bryn Forbes, G Donte DiVincenzo, F Khris Middleton, F Giannis Antetokounmpo, C Brook Lopez

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Karl-Anthony Towns has been reintroduced into the Timberwolves lineup but it seems like it's too late for any impact on the season. Several analysts believe they now need to focus on high draft picks. The Timberwolves have the worst record in the league at 7-24 and their season's outcome seems like a foregone conclusion.

However, several positives can be drawn from their subpar season. Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaden McDaniels are putting up impressive production on the floor. Their rookie, Anthony Edwards is an early candidate for the Rookie of the Year award and the league is highly impressed with his dunking ability. Once D'Angelo Russell comes back from injury, the team can look at a drastic improvement.

Key Player - Anthony Edwards

Rookie Anthony Edwards is the only Timberwolves player making highlights this season. He was inserted into the starting lineup and has been averaging incredible numbers ever since. Edwards is one of the team's top four scorers and has the potential to be an All-Defensive player later in his career.

Several eyes are on Anthony Edwards this season as he continues to be a top contender for the Rookie of the Year.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G Ricky Rubio, G Malik Beasley, F Anthony Edwards, F Jarred Vanderbilt, C Karl-Anthony Towns

Timberwolves vs Bucks Match Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks are the clear favorites to win this game. The reigning MVP and company might earn a blowout victory at home as the Minnesota Timberwolves stand no chance against them. However, the Bucks have lost games to far easier opponents this past month and they need to be careful.

The Minnesota Timberwolves finally have their best player, Karl-Anthony Towns back and hence they shouldn't be counted out completely.

Where to watch Timberwolves vs Bucks?

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Milwaukee Bucks game will be broadcast locally on FOX Sports Wisconsin and FOX Sports North in the US. The game can also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.

