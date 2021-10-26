Minnesota Timberwolves vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - October 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the defending NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on Wednesday. The Timberwolves are coming off their first loss of the 2021-22 season, while the Bucks will look to win their third straight game.

Minnesota suffered their first defeat of the season on Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans. It was the second game of their home and away series with the Pelicans, which the Timberwolves lost 107-98 on their home floor.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee improved to 3-1 for the season with a 119-109 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday. The Bucks are still finding ways to win despite not having three of their regular starters due to injuries.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 27th; 8:00 PM ET (Thursday, October 28th; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell of the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves lost their first game of the season on Monday. They suffered a 107-96 defeat against New Orleans at home. The Timberwolves were off to a slow start against the Pelicans, and that cost them the game.

The Pelicans were pulling away in the second quarter when Anthony Edwards took over. He ended with 28 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns had a slow start due to foul trouble.

Towns would get hot in the second half, but the Timberwolves' run in the fourth quarter was halted by Brandon Ingram and the resurgent Pelicans. Towns ended the game with a game-high 32 points, adding 14 rebounds and seven assists.

Key Player - Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns is already in his seventh season with the Minnesota Timberwolves. It will be a critical year for Towns and the Timberwolves, as they aspire to make the playoffs for the second time since 2004. If Towns cannot lead Minnesota into the postseason, there will be serious questions about whether he is a true number one.

Nevertheless, Towns has been phenomenal this season. He is averaging 29.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. He also has D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards by his side.

For the game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Towns will surely be matched up with Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is expected to start at center due to injuries in their starting lineup. A Towns vs Antetokounmpo duel will make the game a must-watch.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - D'Angelo Russell; G - Anthony Edwards; F - Josh Okogie; F - Jaden McDaniels; C - Karl-Anthony Towns.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks' Big Three.

The Milwaukee Bucks are entering Week 2 of the season decimated by injuries. They are already without starting shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo, who is recovering from surgery, while Brook Lopez is nursing a sore back.

Starting point guard Jrue Holiday has missed two of their four games due to a foot injury, while backup big man Bobby Portis has a hamstring injury. Nevertheless, the Bucks still have a winning record of 3-1, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.

Antetokounmpo has been starting at center while Lopez is still out, while Middleton is forced to play both forward positions. In their most recent win against the Pacers, Antetokounmpo had a near triple-double of 30 points, ten rebounds and nine assists.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo has to carry the Milwaukee Bucks early in the season due to injuries to the rest of the team's starters. Antetokounmpo is averaging 24.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.3 assists and 1.8 blocks per game this season.

The pressure is on for Antetokounmpo and the Bucks to repeat another triumph, but they will have a difficult time to do so if the team cannot stay healthy. Nevertheless, Milwaukee still have depth with veteran George Hill filling in for Holiday and Grayson Allen starting in place of DiVincenzo.

The Bucks' rotation also includes Pat Connaughton, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Jordan Nwora and Justin Robinson. Against the Timberwolves, Giannis Antetokounmpo has to continue putting up absurd stats for the team to get a victory at home, though.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - George Hill; G - Pat Connaughton; F - Grayson Allen; F - Khris Middleton; C - Giannis Antetoukounmpo.

Timberwolves vs Bucks Match Prediction

Due to their injury woes, the Milwaukee Bucks appear equal on paper against the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, the Bucks still have Giannis Antetokounmpo and homecourt advantage, so they likely have a better chance of winning this game on Wednesday.

Where to watch Timberwolves vs Bucks?

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Milwaukee Bucks game is available via live stream on the NBA League Pass. Meanwhile, local fans can watch the game at Bally Sports Wisconsin in Milwaukee and Bally Sports North in Minnesota.

