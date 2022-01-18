×
Minnesota Timberwolves vs New York Knicks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 18th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

D&#039;Angelo Russell of the Minnesota Timberwolves
Modified Jan 18, 2022 09:19 PM IST
Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves are gearing up to travel to New York to take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. It will be a matchup between two teams with strong postseason ambitions.

Minnesota are coming into this game as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a record that reads 21 wins and 22 losses as they continue to hover around the 0.500 mark. They have won five of their last 10 games and have picked up nine wins on the road this season from 21 games. They find themselves less than four games behind fifth seed the Dallas Mavericks and will be looking to close that gap with a win against the Knicks.

Meanwhile, the New York-based side are sitting as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a record that reads 22 wins and 22 losses as they too continue to hover around the 0.500 mark. The Knicks have won six of their last 10 games in the NBA and are looking to improve on last season's high of reaching the postseason. However, they have lost one game more than they have won at home this season and will be hoping to correct that record upon the visit of the Timberwolves.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

Karl-Anthony Towns against the Oklahoma City Thunder
The Timberwolves are coming into the game against the Knicks with an almost fully fit roster as the only absentees for this road trip are Jaylen Nowell and Jordan McLaughlin. Nowell is being monitored on a day-to-day basis due to an ankle issue and McLaughlin is out after entering the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Players 

Status 

Reason

Jordan McLaughlin Out Covid-19 
Jaylen Nowell Questionable Ankle 

New York Knicks Injury Report

Knicks talisman Kemba Walker
Unlike Minnesota, the Knicks have a lot more absentees for the game. Talisman Kemba Walker is questionable due to knee soreness. New acquisition Cam Reddish is out due to an ankle sprain. Nerlens Noel is being monitored on a day-to-day basis because of a knee issue.

Players Status Reason
Kemba Walker Questionable Knee soreness
Nerlens Noel Questionable  Knee soreness
Cam Reddish Out Ankle sprain 

Minnesota Timberwolves vs New York Knicks: Predicted lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves

Patrick Beverley and D'Angelo Russell will start as guards for Minnesota. The forwards will be Anthony Edwards and Jarred Vanderbilt, while the center will be Karl-Anthony Towns.

📍 The Big Apple https://t.co/xKe0ByufYi

New York Knicks

Alec Burks and Evan Fournier are expected to man the backcourt for the Knicks, while RJ Barrett and Julius Randle are expected to handle frontcourt duties. The center of this lineup will be Mitchell Robinson.

GAME DAY https://t.co/jJSe42tYe3

Minnesota Timberwolves vs New York Knicks: Predicted Starting 5s

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard: Patrick Beverley; Shooting Guard: D'Angelo Russell; Small Forward: Anthony Edwards; Power Forward: Jarred Vanderbilt; Center: Karl-Anthony Towns

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Alec Burks, Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier, Small Forward - RJ Barrett, Power Forward - Julius Randle, Center - Mitchell Robinson

