Minnesota Timberwolves vs New York Knicks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 9 | 2025 NBA Preseason

The Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks will lock horns in Thursday's 2025 WNBA preseason game. The Timberwolves are 1-1 with a 126-116 win over the Denver Nuggets and a 135-134 loss against the Indiana Pacers in their last game. All rotation players except Jaden McDaniels played decent minutes.

Anthony Edwards led them with 17 points, but he shot only 6 of 15. Meanwhile, Julius Randle had 14 on 6 of 11 shots. Rookie Johnny Juzang was the most impressive once the veterans pulled out of the game, with 20 points on 6 3-pointers.

On the other hand, the Knicks will play their third preseason game after battling it out with the Philadelphia 76ers in Abu Dhabi. New York won both games comfortably and hopes to keep its winning streak alive.

Jalen Brunson had a solid game in the second outing on Friday, tallying 14 points, while OG Anunoby ended the game with 13. Josh Hart was the only rotation player missing for the Knicks. He was active in the opening contest, while Brunson rested.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks Injury Report for Oct. 9

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

The Timberwolves have listed Jaylen Clark, Joe Ingles, Jaden McDaniels and Leonard Miller as day-to-day. Clark suffered neck spasms in Tuesday's loss to the Pacers, while Miller has been diagnosed with a left finger laceration. Ingles and McDaniels were rested against Indiana and could return on Thursday.

New York Knicks injury report

The Knicks have listed Josh Hart as day-to-day, citing a back injury and illness. He didn't practice on Wednesday.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs New York Knicks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 9

Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup and depth chart

The Timberwolves could deploy their projected starting five, with Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards in the backcourt, Jaden McDaniels as the small forward, Julius Randle at power forward and Rudy Gobert at center.

PG Mike Conley Rob Dillingham Tristen Newton SG Anthony Edwards Donte DiVincenzo Jaylen Clark* Johnny Juzang SF Jaden McDaniels Terrence Shannon Jr. PF Julius Randle Joe Ingles Leonard Miller* C Rudy Gobert Naz Reid Joan Beringer Rocco ZIkarsky

New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart

The Knicks might also roll with their regular starters, with Jalen Brunson at point guard, Mikal Bridges at shooting guard and a frontcourt trio of OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson.

PG Jalen Brunson Miles McBride Malcolm Brogdon Tyler Kolek SG Mikal Bridges Jordan Clarkson Landry Shamet SF OG Anunoby Josh Hart* Pacome Dadiet PF Karl-Anthony Towns Guerschon Yabusele C Mitchell Robinson Ariel Hukporti Trey Jemison III

