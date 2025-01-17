Minnesota Timberwolves vs New York Knicks Prediction and Betting Tips | Jan. 17, 2025

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs New York Knicks matchup is one of nine games scheduled for Friday. Minnesota is eighth in the West with a 21-19 record, while New York is third in the East with a 27-15 record.

The two teams have played each other 67 times, with the Knicks holding a 37-30 lead. This will be the second and final game between them this season. The Knicks won the first game 133-107 on Dec. 19 behind Karl-Anthony Towns’ 32 points. Julius Randle led the T-Wolves with 24 points.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs New York Knicks game details and odds

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs New York Knicks game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST on Friday, Jan. 17, at Madison Square Garden. The matchup will be broadcast locally on MSG and FanDuel Sports Network - North. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Timberwolves (+155) vs. Knicks (-185)

Spread: Timberwolves (+4.5) vs. Knicks (-4.5)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves -110 (o219.5) vs. Knicks -110 (u219.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs New York Knicks preview

While this is just a regular-season game, this game holds extra weightage after the blockbuster trade at the start of the season that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks, and Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to the T-Wolves.

Minnesota will be the unhappier of the two teams as it has struggled to find consistency, evidenced by a 5-5 record in the past 10 games. It is coming off of a 116-115 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. The T-Wolves trailed 34-12 at the end of first quarter and the rest of the game was spent playing catch up.

Both Anthony Edwards and DiVincenzo had 28 points each, while Randle had 17 points.

The Knicks have also won just five of their past 10 games but they did have a better start. They must also be happy with the acquisition of Towns, who is among the MVP frontrunners so far.

New York is coming off of a 125-119 OT win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. Towns didn’t play with a thumb injury, as Jalen Brunson led the team with 38 points. Josh Hart had a triple-double of 10 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs New York Knicks betting props

Anthony Edwards is favored to score over 25.5 points Friday. He averages 25.9 points on the season and has crossed that mark in three of the past five games. Bet on the over here.

Jalen Brunson’s points total is set at 26.5. With KAT being questionable for the game, Brunson might once again have a heavier workload, which should help him score more than 26.5 points.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs New York Knicks prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Knicks to get a win at home. If Towns plays, New York should get the win. If not, Minnesota should get a road win to tie the season series between them. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total going past 219.5 points.

