Minnesota Timberwolves vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - January 18th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves will travel to the Madison Square Garden for a matchup against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, January 18. In their previous meeting this season, the Knicks emerged victorious.

The Timberwolves come into this game off a stunning 119-99 win over the Golden State Warriors. It was a complete team performance from the T-Wolves, as five players scored at least ten points. They are currently one game below the .500 mark, and will look to get there by grabbing a win on Tuesday.

The Knicks, meanwhile, are coming off an 87-97 loss against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. Miles Bridges scored a game-high 38 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the way for the Hornets.

Before this loss, the Knicks were unbeaten in three games. Nevertheless, they are well in the running for the playoffs, but need to be more consistent as the season progresses.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves vs New York Knicks | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 18, 8:30 PM ET (Wednesday, January 19; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have had a mixed campaign so far. However, compared to last season, they have fared a lot better this time. After their win in their last game against the Warriors, the T-Wolves are eighth in the Western Conference, and are 21-22 on the season.

Karl-Antony Towns and Anthony Edwards have been the pillars of the team, and have been performing consistently well. They also have a veteran like Patrick Beverley, which is a bonus, considering his playing style and attitude.

The team looks well equipped to make the playoffs again. However, they will have to keep racking up wins to get there, as the West has many playoff contenders.

Key Player - Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns has had a great season so far. The center is averaging 24.6 PPG and 9.3 RPG while shooting at 52.0% from the field.

He is making a strong case to enter the All-Star team, and is currently eighth in the West among the bigs. Towns is one of the best shooting centers in the league, and has time and again proven his ability. He will look to lead the Knicks to another win, and further solidify his position as an All-Star center.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - Patrick Beverley; G - D'Angelo Russell; F - Anthony Edwards; F - Jarred Vanderbilt; C - Karl-Anthony Towns.

New York Knicks Preview

New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks

The New York Knicks have not had the best of campaigns so far. They are eleventh in the East, and are 22-22 on the season.

Coach Tom Thibodeau has tried out different lineups and rotations, but the team's offense has struggled to get going. Despite their recent struggles, RJ Barrett has shone for the Knicks by putting up big performances.

The youngster has been a great two-way player for the team during his three-year tenure with the Knicks. However, this season, Barrett's offensive prowess has been on full display, and he is one of the main players in the team now.

Julius Randle, who had a career year last season, has been short of his best this year. He will hope to start afresh and put in his best performance against the Timberwolves on Tuesday.

Key Player - RJ Barrett

RJ Barrett racked up 18 points and 12 rebounds in the Knicks' recent loss to the Charlotte Hornets. He looked a bit rusty on the night, as he shot 7-18 from the field.

The youngster also gave away six turnovers, and ended the game with a +/- of -16. He will look to better this performance against the T-Wolves at home.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G - Evan Fournier; G - Alec Burks; F - RJ Barrett; F - Julius Randle; C - Mitchell Robinson.

Timberwolves vs Knicks Match Prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves have an exciting young roster with a lot of firepower. Although the Knicks have been doing well in the last few games, the T-Wolves' young core could have a big game and get the better of the Knicks at the Garden. The T-Wolves will have to be at their best, as the Knicks are a great team in defense, and on their day, can pull out wins against any team in the league.

Where to watch the Timberwolves vs Knicks game?

All games will be available on the official NBA app. This game between the Timberwolves and the Knicks will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports North and MSG Network.

