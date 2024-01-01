Minnesota Timberwolves vs New York Knicks: Prediction, starting lineups, betting tips | Jan. 1, 2024

The new-look New York Knicks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden on Monday (Jan. 1), hoping to start their new year on a winning note. They pulled a massive trade ahead of the deadline by acquiring OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors and dealing away RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and a second-round draft pick. Now, they hope the new wing will give them the much-needed firepower on defense and add more consistency on the three-point shooting front. On the season front, they are on a three-game losing streak, the most recent being a 140-126 blowout loss against the Indiana Pacers.

As for the Timberwolves, consistency will be the focus as they look to stay at pole position and coast to the playoffs. The likes of Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert have developed the perfect chemistry and the results are out there to see. They head to the Big Apple on the back of a rather controversial win against the LA Lakers. Minnesota also trails the Knicks 35-30 in their head-to-head matchup — a stat they will look to change on Monday.

New York Knicks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

Game details:

Teams: Knicks vs Timberwolves

Date and time: January 1, 2023, 3 pm ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden, NY

New York Knicks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview

The Timberwolves have been the team to beat this season. At 24-7, they have been a picture of consistency in the West, with their 'Big 3' doing a bulk of the work. Anthony Edwards is propping up 26.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists, proving he's worth every bit of the plush contract he inked with the side last year summer. In Towns and Gobert, the team has rediscovered the rebounding mojo that was a sore absentee last season. Their defense has been their biggest strength.

The Knicks' three-point shooting is a double-edged sword, and while they are pesky on defense, they have been erratic. The addition of OG Anunoby gives them a 3-and-D player who is certainly an upgrade over RJ Barrett. Expect NY to give him more responsibility alongside Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle this season.

New York Knicks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Starting lineups

The Timberwolves are healthy leading up to the marquee clash and will most likely field their usual lineup. Mike Conley Jr., Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert will be their starting five.

The Knicks will almost certainly slot in OG Anunoby in place of Barrett. This would mean playing alongside Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Julius Randle, and Isiah Hartenstein.

New York Knicks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Betting tips

Spread: Knicks (+1.5) vs Timberwolves (-1.5)

Total: 223.5

Moneyline: Knicks (+100) vs Timberwolves (-120)

Player Props: Anthony Edwards is the one to watch out for with an o/u of 29.5 (-115 over and -119 under). Jalen Brunson is up next with 26.5 (-125 over and -109 under)

New York Knicks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction

As impressive as they may have been so far in the East, the Knicks are still outmatched when it comes to the Timberwolves' size and defense. Expect the hosts to go down swinging in this contest.