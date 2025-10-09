  • home icon
  Minnesota Timberwolves vs New York Knicks Preseason Preview and Prediction | Oct. 9, 2025

Minnesota Timberwolves vs New York Knicks Preseason Preview and Prediction | Oct. 9, 2025

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 09, 2025 09:07 GMT
Minnesota Timberwolves vs New York Knicks Preseason Preview and Prediction | Oct. 9, 2025. [photo: @yabusele28/X, @Timberwolves/X]
Minnesota Timberwolves vs New York Knicks Preseason Preview and Prediction | Oct. 9, 2025. [photo: @yabusele28/X, @Timberwolves/X]

The Minnesota Timberwolves will travel to the Big Apple to face the New York Knicks on Thursday. Minnesota, which lost to the Indiana Pacers in overtime 135-134 on Tuesday, looks to bounce back with a win. Anthony Edwards and former Knicks star Julius Randle will lead the visiting team.

Meanwhile, the Knicks are going home after facing the Philadelphia 76ers twice in the 2025 Abu Dhabi Games. Jalen Brunson and Co., who have played well under new coach Mike Brown, hope to stay unbeaten. The Knicks might not have Josh Hart, who has been ruled questionable due to a hand injury and illness.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs New York Knicks Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups and Prediction

Moneyline: Timberwolves (+130) vs. Knicks (-170

Odds: Timberwolves (+3.5 -112) vs. Knicks (-3.5 -112)

Total: Timberwolves (o222.5 -126) vs. Knicks (u222.5 -104)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs New York Knicks preview

Julius Randle, Anthony Edwards, Naz Reid and Rudy Gobert have been playing well, but they have to work out a few issues. In the first quarter against the Tyrese Haliburton-less Indiana Fever on Tuesday, the Timberwolves trailed 37-29.

Randle, Edwards and Reid might be too reliant on 3-pointers, which would mitigate their superior size. Ant-Man went 1-for-4 from that distance while Reid finished with 1-for-3 shooting. Randle made one of two shots from that range.

The Timberwolves played better in the second quarter by attacking the rim more and going 2-for-5 from behind the arc. Minnesota might want to keep the same strategy against the Knicks.

Meanwhile, the Knicks want to be tested better after facing the injury-plagued 76ers, who did not have Joel Embiid, Paul George and a few other contributors. Mike Brown has his offense going, but their defense will be tested by an aggressive opponent that has reached the Western Conference finals in back-to-back seasons.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs New York Knicks predicted starting lineups

Timberwolves

PG: Mike Conley | SG: Anthony Edwards | SF: Naz Reid | PF: Julius Randle | C: Rudy Gobert

Knicks

PG: Jalen Brunson | SG: Mikal Bridges | SF: OG Anunoby | PF: Karl-Anthony Towns | C: Mitchell Robinson

Minnesota Timberwolves vs New York Knicks prediction

The winner of the showdown between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the New York Knicks will likely be determined by the bench. After adding Guerschon Yabusele, Jordan Clarkson and Malcolm Brogdon, the Knicks seem to have an edge. Miles McBride is another non-starter who has played well.

The Knicks, playing in front of their home fans for the first time, will likely emerge as winners.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience.

More from Sportskeeda
