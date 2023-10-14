Minnesota Timberwolves vs New York Knicks preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves will continue their preseason preparations when they face off on Saturday, Oct. 14. Both teams are entering the season hoping to make it past the first round of the playoffs but will first need to prove themselves as a postseason team.

The Knicks have improved their roster this summer, adding Donte DiVincenzo to the rotation, in a move that would add steel and grit to their roster. The Timberwolves, meanwhile, will look to Shake Milton to make a difference off the bench after adding him to their roster following his time with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Minnesota and New York are seen as up-and-coming teams in their respective conference. Nevertheless, the Timberwolves have the best players in the matchup, with budding superstar Anthony Edwards and All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Minnesota Timberwolves vs New York Knicks: Prediction

The Timberwolves may have the better team on paper, but the Knicks have a roster that doesn't know when to quit. Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson,and DiVincenzo will all bring the Vanderbilt mindset of heart and hustle, while Julius Randle will be the focal point of their offense.

Minnesota should still be considered a favorite, though. Chris Finch is one of the best offensive head coaches in the NBA and has a diverse array of talent at his disposal. The Timberwolves will be a stern test for the Knicks and a significant step-up in competition from a Boston Celtics team sitting its top six players.

New York will need to dig deep and execute at a high level if they want to win their second preseason game. Otherwise, Tom Thibodeau will have plenty of film for his team to study in the coming days.

New York Knicks Roster

Ryan Arcidiacono

Charlie Brown Jr.

Duane Washington Jr.

Dylan Windler (TW)

Nathan Knight (TW)

Donte DiVincenzo

Jacob Toppin

Jaylen Martin (TW)

Isaiah Roby

DaQuan Jeffries

Immanuel Quickley

Isaiah Hartenstein

Jalen Brunson

Mitchell Robinson

Jericho Sims

Julius Randle

Josh Hart

Evan Fournier

Quentin Grimes

Miles McBride

Minnesota Timberwolves Roster

Jaylen Clark

Leonard Miller

Anthony Edwards

Trevor Keels

Jaden McDaniels

Kyle Anderson

Jordan Mclaughlin

Wendell Moore Jr.

Troy Brown Jr.

Josh Minott

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Mike Conley

Naz Reid

Daishen Nix

Shake Milton

Tyrese Martin

Vit Krejci

Rudy Gobert

Karl-Anthony Towns

Matt Ryan

Luka Garza

Minnesota Timberwolves vs New York Knicks: Where to watch

You can watch the contest between the Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks on NBA League Pass, FUBO and MSG 2. The contest is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Eastern and will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs New York Knicks: Odds

Moneyline: Timberwolves (+132,) Knicks (-162)

Spread: Timberwolves (+3.5,) Knicks (-3.5)

Over/Under Over 217 points (-110,) Under 217 points (-110)