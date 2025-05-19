Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder head-to-head, season stats, last 5 games and more for 2025 NBA Playoffs West Finals

The well-rested Minnesota Timberwolves and the battle-weary OKC Thunder will start their Western Conference finals (WCF) on Tuesday. Minnesota returned to the same stage where it lost to the Dallas Mavericks in five games last year. With Anthony Edwards leading the way, the T-Wolves try to get over the hump in 2025.

Meanwhile, the Thunder outlasted the gritty Denver Nuggets in a seven-game thriller. They earned the right to face Edwards and Co. after demolishing the Nuggets 125-93 in Game 7 on Sunday. Oklahoma finally advanced to the WCF after falling short last year.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder head-to-head matchups

The Thunder won 92 times in 140 head-to-head matchups against the Timberwolves. Minnesota has been more competitive in the mano-a-mano showdown lately, holding a 4-4 record over the past two seasons.

The Thunder and the Timberwolves met just once in the playoffs when the Thunder was still based in Seattle as the SuperSonics. The Sonics won the 1998 first-round series 3-2.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder Playoff Stats

In the Timberwolves’ 8-2 run in the playoffs, they have averaged 108.2 points per game, sixth among teams in the postseason. They also have a 114.6 offensive rating, a spot behind the Thunder, who own a 115.1 ORTG.

Julius Randle, Naz Reid and Anthony Edwards will headline the offense. Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid and Nickeil-Alexander Walker would make the Timberwolves tough to beat if they can sustain their output in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

Minnesota’s 106.8 defensive rating is second in the NBA playoffs also behind the juggernaut OKC, which holds a crushing 101.6 DRTG. If the series becomes a defensive struggle, the Thunder will likely hold the upper hand.

On paper, the Thunder have a significant two-way advantage. The Timberwolves will be tested more than they were against the Warriors, who only had Steph Curry in Game 1.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder Last 5 Games

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the OKC Thunder are 2-2 this season and 3-2 over their last five games, with Minnesota holding the slight edge. The last meeting between the two could be a harbinger of what could happen in the WCF. Minnesota eked out a 131-128 overtime victory in front of a rabid crowd in Oklahoma.

Here are the scorelines of the last five games between the Timberwolves and the Thunder

Timberwolves 131-128 Thunder, Feb. 24, 2025

Thunder 130-123 Timberwolves, Feb. 23, 2025

Timberwolves 116-101 Thunder, Feb. 13, 2025

Thunder 113-105, Dec. 31, 2024

Timberwolves 101-101 Thunder, Jan. 29, 2024

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder 2025 NBA Playoffs Schedule

Games and location Date and Time TV Game 1, Paycom Center Tue. May 20, 8:30 PM ET ESPN Game 2, Paycom Center Thu. May 22, 8:30 PM ET ESPN Game 3, Target Center Sat. May 24, 8:30 PM ET ABC Game 4, Target Center Mon. May 26, 8:30 PM ET ESPN Game 5, Paycom Center* Wed. May 28, 8:30 PM ET ESPN Game 6, Target Center* Fri. May 30, 8:30 PM ET ESPN Game 7, Paycom Center* Sun. June 1, 8:00 PM ET ESPN

Note: (*) If necessary

