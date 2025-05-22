  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA Playoffs 2025
  • Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart - May 22 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, WCF Game 2

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart - May 22 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, WCF Game 2

By Juan Paolo David
Modified May 22, 2025 14:30 GMT
Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 22. (Photos: IMAGN)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 22. (Photos: IMAGN)

Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and OKC Thunder is on Thursday at the Paycom Center. The Timberwolves will try to even the series, while the Thunder want to take a 2-0 lead before heading to Minnesota for Games 3 and 4.

Ad

The first game of the series was pretty close in the first two and a half quarters. The Thunder used an exhilarating run midway through the third period to take control of the game, led by the recently crowned 2025 NBA MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

SGA finished with 31 points, five rebounds and nine assists in Oklahoma City's 114-88 win. Jalen Williams put up 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals, while Chet Holmgren added 15 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Anthony Edwards had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Timberwolves.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

youtube-cover
Ad

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. OKC Thunder Injury Reports

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a clean bill of health for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. They don't have a player on their injury list, with Anthony Edwards not listed despite suffering a sprained right ankle in Game 1.

Edwards tweaked his right ankle after stepping on Alex Caruso's foot following an attack toward the basket. The Timberwolves superstar shook it off despite being in pain for a while. He has been durable for the majority of his career and even plays through minor injuries.

Ad

On the other hand, the OKC Thunder have one player on their injury report. Nikola Topic remains out for the season after undergoing knee surgery before training camp. He will still be recognized as a rookie next season when he makes his NBA debut for the Thunder.

Ad

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. OKC Thunder Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Timberwolves

G - Mike Conley Jr. | G - Anthony Edwards | F - Jaden McDaniels | F - Julius Randle | C - Rudy Gobert

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Mike Conley Jr.Anthony EdwardsJaden McDanielsJulius RandleRudy Gobert
Donte DiVincenzoNickeil-Alexander WalkerJaylen ClarkTerrence Shannon Jr.Naz Reid
Rob DillinghamTristen NewtonJosh MinottLeonard MillerLuka Garza
Bones HylandJoe InglesJesse Edwards
Ad

Thunder

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Lu Dort | F - Jalen Williams | F - Chet Holmgren | C - Isiah Hartenstein

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu DortJalen WilliamsChet HolmgrenIsaiah Hartenstein
Cason WallaceAlex CarusoIsaiah JoeAaron WigginsJaylin Williams
Ajay MitchellAdam FlaglerAlex DucasKenrich WilliamsBranden Carlson
Nikola TopicDillon JonesOusmane Dieng
Ad

Note: Players in bold fonts are out with an injury and the starting lineups could change ahead of tipoff.

How to watch Game 3 of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. OKC Thunder WCF?

Game 3 of the Timberwolves-Thunder series is scheduled to take place at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at 8:30 p.m. EST. It's a nationally televised game on ESPN. It will also be available via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications