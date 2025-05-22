Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart - May 22 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, WCF Game 2

Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and OKC Thunder is on Thursday at the Paycom Center. The Timberwolves will try to even the series, while the Thunder want to take a 2-0 lead before heading to Minnesota for Games 3 and 4.

The first game of the series was pretty close in the first two and a half quarters. The Thunder used an exhilarating run midway through the third period to take control of the game, led by the recently crowned 2025 NBA MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

SGA finished with 31 points, five rebounds and nine assists in Oklahoma City's 114-88 win. Jalen Williams put up 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals, while Chet Holmgren added 15 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Anthony Edwards had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Timberwolves.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. OKC Thunder Injury Reports

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a clean bill of health for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. They don't have a player on their injury list, with Anthony Edwards not listed despite suffering a sprained right ankle in Game 1.

Edwards tweaked his right ankle after stepping on Alex Caruso's foot following an attack toward the basket. The Timberwolves superstar shook it off despite being in pain for a while. He has been durable for the majority of his career and even plays through minor injuries.

On the other hand, the OKC Thunder have one player on their injury report. Nikola Topic remains out for the season after undergoing knee surgery before training camp. He will still be recognized as a rookie next season when he makes his NBA debut for the Thunder.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. OKC Thunder Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Timberwolves

G - Mike Conley Jr. | G - Anthony Edwards | F - Jaden McDaniels | F - Julius Randle | C - Rudy Gobert

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Mike Conley Jr. Anthony Edwards Jaden McDaniels Julius Randle Rudy Gobert Donte DiVincenzo Nickeil-Alexander Walker Jaylen Clark Terrence Shannon Jr. Naz Reid Rob Dillingham Tristen Newton Josh Minott Leonard Miller Luka Garza Bones Hyland Joe Ingles Jesse Edwards

Thunder

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Lu Dort | F - Jalen Williams | F - Chet Holmgren | C - Isiah Hartenstein

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Lu Dort Jalen Williams Chet Holmgren Isaiah Hartenstein Cason Wallace Alex Caruso Isaiah Joe Aaron Wiggins Jaylin Williams Ajay Mitchell Adam Flagler Alex Ducas Kenrich Williams Branden Carlson Nikola Topic Dillon Jones Ousmane Dieng

Note: Players in bold fonts are out with an injury and the starting lineups could change ahead of tipoff.

How to watch Game 3 of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. OKC Thunder WCF?

Game 3 of the Timberwolves-Thunder series is scheduled to take place at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at 8:30 p.m. EST. It's a nationally televised game on ESPN. It will also be available via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

